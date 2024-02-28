La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Baystate Championship Wrestling, presentó su evento Legacy Unveiled, el cual tuvo lugar el 25 de febrero 2024, desde War Memorial Building en Holyoke, Massachusetts, Estados Unidos.
Baystate Championship Wrestling, es una empresa de lucha libre independiente con sede en Springfield, Massachusetts, Estados Unidos. la misma presenta eventos en toda su demarcación territorial con talento regional con grandes shows y combates.
► Resultados Baystate Championship Wrestling
- BCW Tag Team Title Tournament Qualifying Match: The Mission (Dan DeMan & Stan Michael) vencieron a Outback Attack (Alan Compass & Zachariah Gibbs)
- BCW Tag Team Title Tournament Qualifying Match: Buff Inc. (2Buff & Buff Dad) vencieron a El Nino Del Oro & Stevie Legend
- BCW Tag Team Title Tournament Qualifying Match: Alliance Of Destruction (Joseph & Sniper) vencieron a The Boricua Bombers (Isaiah Sanchez & Narciso Sanchez)
- BCW Origin Title #1 Contendership Three Way Match: Double G venció a Q The Pit y Shon Amari
- BCW Origin Title Match: Shotgun Adams retuvo ante Red Swayer
- 2024 PAHMUSA Cup Five Way Scramble Match: Michael Fain venció a Bull Dredd, Jekel, Johan Nara y Presajio
- BCW World Title Match: BD Cruz retuvo ante Wrecking Ball Legursky