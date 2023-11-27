Resultados All Star Wrestling Australia 26 de noviembre 2023 | Penrith Collector Con – Afternoon Show

La empresa de lucha libre independiente, All Star Wrestling Australia, presento su evento  Penrith Collector Con – Afternoon Show, el cual tuvo lugar el 26 de noviembre desde Penrith Regional Sports Centre en Penrith, New South Wales, Australia

All Star Wrestling Australia, es una empresa de lucha libre independiente con sede en Padstow, New South Wales, Australia.  la misma presenta eventos en todo el territorio australiano con talento regional con grandes shows y combates.

► Resultados All Star Wrestling Australia

  1. Aries venció a Alex Box
  2. Cirque De La Mort (The Puppeteer & Zuzu The Muscle Clown) vencieron a Jimmy Zero & Johnny Starr
  3. Keegan Brettle venció por descalificación a Dave Watters by DQ
  4. Collector Con Battle Royal: Keegan Brettle venció a Alex Box, Aries, Dave Watters, Jimmy Zero, Johnny Starr, The Puppeteer y Zuzu The Muscle Clown
