La empresa de lucha libre independiente, All Star Wrestling Australia, presento su evento There Can Only Be One, el cual tuvo lugar el 18 de noviembre desde Padstow RSL Club en Padstow, New South Wales, Australia.

All Star Wrestling Australia, es una empresa de lucha libre independiente con sede en Padstow, New South Wales, Australia. la misma presenta eventos en todo el territorio australiano con talento regional con grandes shows y combates.

► Resultados All Star Wrestling Australia

ASWA Eastern States Title Match: Tony Cruise venció a Aries para convertirse en nuevo campeón The Puppeteer venció a Andrew Villalobos Jay Sorbet venció a Reece Alexios Jack Dullahan venció a Jay Law (w/Judy Law) Jeyla Jey & Xena vencieron a Jasmin Brettle & Katie Forbes Otis venció a Bee Boy The Belief (Johnny Starr & Mike Valuable) vencieron a Hell Yeah & Wes Williams ASWA Heavyweight Title Three Way Match: Orlando Jordan retuvo ante Keegan Brettle y Lee Morrow