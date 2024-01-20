La empresa de lucha libre independiente, All Star Wrestling Australia, presento su evento Summer Spectacular IV, el cual tuvo lugar el 13 de enero 2024, desde Padstow RSL Club en Padstow, New South Wales, Australia.
All Star Wrestling Australia, es una empresa de lucha libre independiente con sede en Padstow, New South Wales, Australia. la misma presenta eventos en todo el territorio australiano con talento regional con grandes shows y combates.
► Resultados All Star Wrestling Australia
- ASWA Tag Team Title Match: Bee Boy & Cesar retuvieron ante Andrew Villalobos & Jesse Daniels
- Dave Watters venció a Morgan Rose
- Jay Law (w//Judy Law) venció a Jack Dullahan by Count Out
- ASWA Eastern States Title Match: Tony Cruise venció por descalificación a The Puppeteer
- Keegan Brettle venció a Johnny Starr
- Billie Mac & Eugenie vencieron a Jasmin Brettle & Lil Marz
- Hell Yeah vs. Wes Williams – No Contest
- ASWA Heavyweight Title Match: Orlando Jordan retuvo ante Aries