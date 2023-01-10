Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation (9 de enero 2023) | Best Friends vs. Chaos Project

AEW quiso ayer ofrecer una suerte de episodio de Dark: Elevation con apariencia de PPV, porque superó la hora y media y contuvo algunos combates de decente factura, si bien ninguno llegó a los 10 minutos.
Además, uno de ellos fue de carácter titular. Claudio Castagnoli puso sobre la mesa el Campeonato Mundial ROH, título que ya luce de nuevo irrelevante en manos del suizo, luego del, a mi juicio, erróneo cambio titular durante Final Battle, pues Chris Jericho debió ser monarca al menos hasta la consolidación del nuevo show “televisivo” de la compañía del honor.
En cuanto al resto del menú, Athena no cesa en su empeño de infundir miedo a sus rivales, cosa que hizo House of Black, y Bandido debutó sobre los shows youtuberos de AEW; espero que no suponga un indicio de su devenir.
Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation (2 de enero 2023) | The House of Black vs. Dean Alexander, Hagane Shinno y Rosario Grillo
► Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation – ROH se resiste a dejar la oscuridad
1 – Brian Cage (con Prince Nana) derrotó a Schaff
Schaff hizo su debut aquí en AEW.
2 – The Kingdom (con Maria Kanellis) derrotaron a The Bollywood Boyz
3 – House Of Black (con Julia Hart) derrotó a Ari Daivari y The Wingmen (Peter Avalon y Ryan Nemeth)
4 – Powerhouse Hobbs derrotó a Vinny Pacifico
5 – Nyla Rose y Marina Shafir (con Vickie Guerrero) derrotó a Amira y Danika Della Rouge
Amira hizo su debut aquí en AEW.
6 – Claudio Castagnoli (c) (con Wheeler Yuta) derrotó a Josh Woods (con Mark Sterling) para retener el Campeonato Mundial ROH
7 – Ethan Page, Matt Hardy e Isiah Kassidy derrotaron a Cody Chhun, Guillermo Rosas y Sonico
8 – Athena derrotó a Viva Van
Tras la lucha, Marina Shafir dejó claras sus intenciones de retar a Athena por el Campeonato Mundial Femenil ROH.
9 – Eddie Kingston y Ortiz derrotaron a Eddie Pearl y Ricky Gibson
Eddie Pearl y Ricky Gibson hicieron su debut aquí en AEW.
10 – Bandido derrotó a Christopher Daniels
11 – Best Friends (Chuck Taylor y Trent Beretta) (con Danhausen) derrotaron a Chaos Project (con Angelico)
