Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation (9 de enero 2023) | Best Friends vs. Chaos Project

AEW quiso ayer ofrecer una suerte de episodio de Dark: Elevation con apariencia de PPV, porque superó la hora y media y contuvo algunos combates de decente factura, si bien ninguno llegó a los 10 minutos.

Además, uno de ellos fue de carácter titular. Claudio Castagnoli puso sobre la mesa el Campeonato Mundial ROH, título que ya luce de nuevo irrelevante en manos del suizo, luego del, a mi juicio, erróneo cambio titular durante Final Battle, pues Chris Jericho debió ser monarca al menos hasta la consolidación del nuevo show “televisivo” de la compañía del honor.

En cuanto al resto del menú, Athena no cesa en su empeño de infundir miedo a sus rivales, cosa que hizo House of Black, y Bandido debutó sobre los shows youtuberos de AEW; espero que no suponga un indicio de su devenir.

► Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation – ROH se resiste a dejar la oscuridad

1 – Brian Cage (con Prince Nana) derrotó a Schaff

Schaff hizo su debut aquí en AEW.

2 – The Kingdom (con Maria Kanellis) derrotaron a The Bollywood Boyz

3 – House Of Black (con Julia Hart) derrotó a Ari Daivari y The Wingmen (Peter Avalon y Ryan Nemeth)

4 – Powerhouse Hobbs derrotó a Vinny Pacifico

5 – Nyla Rose y Marina Shafir (con Vickie Guerrero) derrotó a Amira y Danika Della Rouge

Amira hizo su debut aquí en AEW.

6 – Claudio Castagnoli (c) (con Wheeler Yuta) derrotó a Josh Woods (con Mark Sterling) para retener el Campeonato Mundial ROH

7 – Ethan Page, Matt Hardy e Isiah Kassidy derrotaron a Cody Chhun, Guillermo Rosas y Sonico

8 – Athena derrotó a Viva Van

Tras la lucha, Marina Shafir dejó claras sus intenciones de retar a Athena por el Campeonato Mundial Femenil ROH.

9 – Eddie Kingston y Ortiz derrotaron a Eddie Pearl y Ricky Gibson

Eddie Pearl y Ricky Gibson hicieron su debut aquí en AEW.

Eddie Kingston and @Ortiz_Powerful are in tag team action right now on #AEWDarkElevation 👊



Don't miss it:

▶️ https://t.co/K0gq0k22Uw pic.twitter.com/g2odF3ct2c — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 10, 2023

10 – Bandido derrotó a Christopher Daniels

11 – Best Friends (Chuck Taylor y Trent Beretta) (con Danhausen) derrotaron a Chaos Project (con Angelico)