No estuvo en Revolution, no compite en AEW Dynamite desde el pasado noviembre y además con su nueva imagen se ha echado diez años encima. Los “haters” de AEW tienen desde luego ciertos credenciales para vilipendiar el estatus de Keith Lee como “All Elite”.
Espero que Tony Khan y Cía estén cocinando a fuego lento un ascenso del gladiador, pero de momento, tendremos que conformarnos con verlo junto a Dustin Rhodes en Dark: Elevation. Lee, Rhodes, Jake Hager y Brandon Cutler fueron los nombres no habituales que compitieron ayer para el show de los lunes de la casa Élite.
Skye Blue, Top Flight y Stokely Hathaway, por su parte, tomaron impulso antes de los combates que disputarán mañana contra Toni Storm, The Gunns y Hook, respectivamente. Hathaway no disputó un combate propiamente dicho, pero pudo ensayar de alguna manera su versión del Rear Naked Choke.
Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation (13 de marzo 2023) | The Lucha Brothers vs. The Wingmen
► Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation – La “elevación” de Stokely Hathaway
1 – Skye Blue derrotó a TFA
TFA hizo su debut aquí en AEW.
2 – Jake Hager derrotó a Adam Knight
Adam Knight hizo su debut aquí en AEW.
3 – Emi Sakura derrotó a Zoe Sager
Zoe Sager hizo su debut aquí en AEW.
4 – Brandon Cutler derrotó a Jason Geiger
Jason Geiger hizo su debut aquí en AEW.
5 – The Firm (Ethan Page, Matt Hardy e Isiah Kassidy) (con Stokely Hathaway) derrotaron a Massive Damage, Mo Jabari y Sebastian Wolfe
Massive Damage hizo su debut aquí en AEW.
6 – Top Flight derrotaron a Michael Allen Richard Clark y Shaun Moore
Michael Allen Richard Clark y Shaun Moore hicieron su debut aquí en AEW.
7 – Athena derrotó a Taylor Rising en un combate “Proving Ground”
8 – Dustin Rhodes y Keith Lee derrotaron a Jessie V y Levi Night
Levi Night hizo su debut aquí en AEW.
9 – The Dark Order (John Silver y Alex Reynolds) derrotaron a Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese y Ari Daivari) (con Mark Sterling)
