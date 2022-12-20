Dijo Tony Khan ante de ROH Final Battle 2022 que limitaría la presencia de ROH en la programación de AEW. Aunque sólo se ciñó a los shows televisivos de la compañía del honor. Así, ayer en Dark: Elevation vimos una defensa del Campenato Mundial Femenil ROH y un combate con el Campeón Mundial y el Campeón Puro de la casa fundada por Rob Feinstein.

Athena puso sobre la mesa su oro ante una Vert Vixen que sin haber ganado un solo combate dentro de AEW ni haber competido nunca en ROH, recibió oportunidad por el mismo. Poco importó, realmente, pues el duelo fue un mero «squash» al que AEW intentó conceder enjundia mediante su carácter titular, pero con poco éxito. Las palizas de Athena no necesitan de campeonatos.

Afortunadamente, «The War Goddess» podrá luchar en la escena independiente, y como ya informamos, el 21 de enero disputará encuentro de verdadera enjundia ante Miyu Yamashita dentro del evento Vendetta de Prestige Wrestling.

Por lo demás, ligero desarrollo en la historia que envuelve a Matt Hardy y Private Party vs. The Firm, mientras el Blackpool Combat Club estiró un poco los músculos en el estelar.

► Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation – Athena marca terreno

1 – Marina Shafir derrotó a Jazmin Allure

Entre bastidores, Stokely Hathaway informó a Matt Hardy e Isiah Kassidy de la baja de Marq Quen y su sustitución por Ethan Page.

2 – Emi Sakura y The Bunny (con Penelope Ford) derrotaron a Gigi Rey y Lady Bird Monroe

3 – Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Ethan Page Konosuke Takeshita y Top Flight derrotaron a The Trustbusters (Sonny Kiss, Slim J y Jeeves Kay) y The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth y Cezar Bononi)

4 – Eddie Kingston y Ortiz derrotaron a Hagane Shinno y Steven Andrews

5 – Athena (c) derrotó a Vertvixen para retener el Campeonato Mundial Femenil ROH

6 – Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli y Wheeler Yuta) derrotó a The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry y JD Drake)