Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation (17 de octubre 2022) | The Gunns vs. The Bollywood Boyz

Esta semana, el episodio de AEW Dark: Elevation de rigor, grabado desde el Coca-Cola Coliseum de Toronto (Canadá), llegó sólo 24 horas antes de Dynamite, que como ya venimos comentando en SUPERLUCHAS, tendrá lugar de manera extraordinaria hoy martes, bajo la misma franja horaria que NXT; algo que nos devuelve año y medio después a aquellas «Wednesday Night Wars», ahora únicamente «Tuesday Night War».

Igualmente avanzado por SUPERLUCHAS, el estelar de anoche estuvo protagonizado por The Bollywood Boyz, gladiadores canadienses principalmente conocidos por su estancia en WWE, y donde cabe apuntar siempre lucieron infravalorados en cuanto a calidad entre las doce cuerdas. Dentro de territorio AEW, sin embargo, su condición de favoritos del público y excompetidores del Imperio McMahon no fue suficiente para que contaran con un tiempo digno.

Jody Threat, otra oriunda del país de la hoja de arce, sí fue capaz de mostrar mejor sus habilidades en un debut de igual escasez de minutos, ante la siempre competente Athena. No hay que perder de vista a Threat, cuya carrera luce en imparable ascenso desde la era Covid.

► Resultados AEW Dark – Canadá también odia a The Gunns

1 – Penelope Ford y Kip Sabian derrotaron a Jessika Neri y Jeremy Prophet

Jessika Neri y Jeremy Prophet hicieron su debut aquí en AEW.

An impressive victory for the team of @TheKipSabian and @ThePenelopeFord as they score the victory on #AEWDarkElevation. Be sure to catch the action in full, over on our YouTube channel!

▶️ https://t.co/sQOXiJ9Yla pic.twitter.com/yUHxNLoNYN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2022

2 – Frankie Kazarian derrotó a Matt Blackmon

Matt Blackmon hizo su debut aquí en AEW.

.@FrankieKazarian notches up another strong victory on #AEWDarkElevation! Don't miss a second of the action:

▶️ https://t.co/sQOXiJ9Yla pic.twitter.com/TI7UYa0Thz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2022

3 – Athena derrotó a Jody Threat

Jody Threat hizo su debut aquí en AEW.

What a battle between @AthenaPalmer_FG and @JodyThreat! The #FallenGoddess claims the victory tonight on #AEWDarkElevation; see the match in full right here ▶️ https://t.co/sQOXiJ9Yla pic.twitter.com/gbgHKVSEdx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2022

4 – The Butcher & The Blade (con The Bunny) derrotaron a The Voros Twins

The Voros Twins hicieron su debut aquí en AEW.

5 – Jay Lethal y Satnam Singh (con Sonjay Dutt) derrotaron a Junior Benito y Dylan Davis

Junior Benito y Dylan Davis hicieron su debut aquí en AEW.

6 – Serena Deeb y Emi Sakura derrotaron a Madison Rayne y Skye Blue

7 – The Gunns derrotaron a The Bollywood Boyz

The Bollywood Boyz hicieron su debut aquí en AEW.