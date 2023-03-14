Emitidos ya dos episodios de la nueva era “televisiva” de Ring of Honor, nadie se presenta en el horizonte como luchadora que destrone a Athena y detenga su camino de destrucción que semana sí semana también pavimenta.

Athena defendió el Campeonato Mundial Femenil ROH ante Willow Nightingale el pasado jueves, y ya sin ningún obstáculo en su camino inmediato, la otrora Ember Moon volvió a hacer de las suyas durante AEW Dark: Elevation con un talento local.

Reseñar de este episodio la segunda implicación competitiva de Starboy Charlie, habitual de GCW, que ya hizo su debut sobre AEW en el más reciente Rampage.

► Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation – Athena sigue desencanada

1 – Emi Sakura derrotó a Zyra

2 – Jake Hager (con Angelo Parker) derrotó a Levi Shapiro

3 – Marina Shafir derrotó a Mighty Mayra

Mighty Mayra hizo su debut aquí en AEW.

4 – Brian Cage (con Prince Nana) derrotó a Jack Cartwheel

5 – The Butcher & The Blade derrotaron a Midas Kreed y Vinnie Massaro

Midas Kreed hizo su debut aquí en AEW.

6 – Athena derrotó a Inder Mundi en un combate “Proving Ground” (si Inder Mundi hubiese ganado habría recibido una oportunidad por el Campeonato Mundial Femenil ROH)

Inder Mundi hizo su debut aquí en AEW.

#ROH Women’s World Champ @AthenaPalmer_FG makes her way to the ring on #AEWDarkElevation! Tune in to watch this @ringofhonor Women’s World Title Proving Ground Match!

▶️ https://t.co/9cJq9MoZ8a pic.twitter.com/HnffnBRzKa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 13, 2023

7 – Best Friends derrotaron a Olumide y Starboy Charlie

Olumide hizo su debut aquí en AEW.

8 – The Lucha Brothers (con Alex Abrahantes) derrotaron a The Wingmen (Peter Avalon y Ryan Nemeth)