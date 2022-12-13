Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation (12 de diciembre 2022) | Ari Daivari y The Varsity Athletes vs. Brandon Cutler y Chaos Project

El pasado martes, en Dark: Elevation, Serpentico acumuló su derrota número 100 desde que compite para AEW; infame cifra no igualada por ningún otro talento de la casa Élite. Tony Khan podría sacar partido de tal dinámica, pero de momento, Serpentico suma y sigue, visto lo visto ayer. 

Un capítulo muy compacto de Dark: Elevation donde fue positiva una nueva victoria de Willow Nightingale sobre Vervitxen (gladiadora ascendente durante 2022, habitual de WOW en los últimos meses bajo el alias de Glitch The Gamer) y el poscombate, donde Tay Melo y Ruby Soho alimentaron su rivalidad de cara al Dynamite de esta semana

Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation (5 de diciembre 2022) | Konosuke Takeshita vs. Aaron Solo

 

► Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation – Las 101 de Serpentico

AEW Dark Elevation 12 12 2022
© AEW

 

1 – Emi Sakura derrotó a Danni Bee

 

2 – Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker y Matt Menard) derrotaron a Fly Def (Warren Johnson y Zack Mason)

 

The Butcher and The Blade dijeron que la división por equipos de AEW necesita una dosis de realidad. 

 

3 – Willow Nightingale derrotó a Vertvixen

Tras la lucha, Tay Melo y Anna Jay atacaron a Nightingale, pero Ruby Soho, tubo de hierro en mano, hizo el salve. 

 

4 – Best Friends derrotaron a Zack Clayton y Zane Valero

Zane Valero hizo su debut aquí en AEW. 

 

5 – Ari Daivari y The Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese y Josh Woods) (con Mark Sterling) derrotaron a Brandon Cutler y Chaos Project

