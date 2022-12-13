El pasado martes, en Dark: Elevation, Serpentico acumuló su derrota número 100 desde que compite para AEW; infame cifra no igualada por ningún otro talento de la casa Élite. Tony Khan podría sacar partido de tal dinámica, pero de momento, Serpentico suma y sigue, visto lo visto ayer.
Un capítulo muy compacto de Dark: Elevation donde fue positiva una nueva victoria de Willow Nightingale sobre Vervitxen (gladiadora ascendente durante 2022, habitual de WOW en los últimos meses bajo el alias de Glitch The Gamer) y el poscombate, donde Tay Melo y Ruby Soho alimentaron su rivalidad de cara al Dynamite de esta semana.
Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation (5 de diciembre 2022) | Konosuke Takeshita vs. Aaron Solo
► Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation – Las 101 de Serpentico
1 – Emi Sakura derrotó a Danni Bee
2 – Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker y Matt Menard) derrotaron a Fly Def (Warren Johnson y Zack Mason)
The Butcher and The Blade dijeron que la división por equipos de AEW necesita una dosis de realidad.
"Dial 1-800-SEE-YA, cus your asses are grass, and we're smokin' all of it."#TheButcher @andycomplains and @BladeOfBuffalo with a declaration! Watch #AEWDarkElevation right now:— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 13, 2022
▶️ https://t.co/ju4HAbyMSN pic.twitter.com/kX1K7YTj2t
3 – Willow Nightingale derrotó a Vertvixen
Tras la lucha, Tay Melo y Anna Jay atacaron a Nightingale, pero Ruby Soho, tubo de hierro en mano, hizo el salve.
The infectiously energetic @willowwrestles makes her way to the ring here on #AEWDarkElevation! Don't miss her in action:— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 13, 2022
▶️ https://t.co/ju4HAbQnKl pic.twitter.com/b7vCEBdYuq
4 – Best Friends derrotaron a Zack Clayton y Zane Valero
Zane Valero hizo su debut aquí en AEW.
#TheReality @zackclayton with the athleticism! 💪— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 13, 2022
Watch #AEWDarkElevation RIGHT NOW:
▶️ https://t.co/ju4HAbQnKl pic.twitter.com/PqOCHNZr4D
5 – Ari Daivari y The Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese y Josh Woods) (con Mark Sterling) derrotaron a Brandon Cutler y Chaos Project
#ChaosProject's Luther is on fire 🔥🔥— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 13, 2022
Catch this match on #AEWDarkElevation right now!
▶️ https://t.co/ju4HAbQnKl pic.twitter.com/3nx32Mjzq0