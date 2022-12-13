El pasado martes, en Dark: Elevation, Serpentico acumuló su derrota número 100 desde que compite para AEW; infame cifra no igualada por ningún otro talento de la casa Élite. Tony Khan podría sacar partido de tal dinámica, pero de momento, Serpentico suma y sigue, visto lo visto ayer.

Un capítulo muy compacto de Dark: Elevation donde fue positiva una nueva victoria de Willow Nightingale sobre Vervitxen (gladiadora ascendente durante 2022, habitual de WOW en los últimos meses bajo el alias de Glitch The Gamer) y el poscombate, donde Tay Melo y Ruby Soho alimentaron su rivalidad de cara al Dynamite de esta semana.

► Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation – Las 101 de Serpentico

1 – Emi Sakura derrotó a Danni Bee

2 – Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker y Matt Menard) derrotaron a Fly Def (Warren Johnson y Zack Mason)

The Butcher and The Blade dijeron que la división por equipos de AEW necesita una dosis de realidad.

3 – Willow Nightingale derrotó a Vertvixen

Tras la lucha, Tay Melo y Anna Jay atacaron a Nightingale, pero Ruby Soho, tubo de hierro en mano, hizo el salve.

The infectiously energetic @willowwrestles makes her way to the ring here on #AEWDarkElevation! Don't miss her in action:

▶️ https://t.co/ju4HAbQnKl pic.twitter.com/b7vCEBdYuq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 13, 2022

4 – Best Friends derrotaron a Zack Clayton y Zane Valero

Zane Valero hizo su debut aquí en AEW.

5 – Ari Daivari y The Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese y Josh Woods) (con Mark Sterling) derrotaron a Brandon Cutler y Chaos Project