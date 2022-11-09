Resultados AEW Dark (8 de noviembre 2022) | Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Wingmen

Ya se enfrentaron en AEW Dynamite el pasado junio, y los hijos de Billy Gunn volverán a verse las caras con FTR hoy, luego de que en las últimas semanas vengan desafiando a Dax Harwood y Cash Wheeler y ayer incluso aparecieran por Dark disfrazados de los «Top Guys» para batir a dos talentos de realce. 

El otro combate-entreno de cara a Dynamite fue el que protagonizó Eddie Kingston, quien junto a Ortiz se deshizo de AR Fox y Caleb Konley, mientras tuvo lugar el debut sobre AEW de Madman Fulton, gladiador que salió de Impact Wrestling este pasado verano, además del regreso de Kayla Rossi

Y sobre todo, se produjo el cuarto combate de la rivalidad por excelencia de Dark: Peter AvalonBrandon Cutler. Por el buen trabajo de ambos gladiadores en esta historia, AEW podría programar una quinta y última parte para Dynamite o Rampage

► Resultados AEW Dark – Avalon vs Cutler IV

1 – Zack Clayton derrotó a Blake Li

 

2 – Kayla Rossi (con Diamond Sheik) derrotó a Ashley D’Amboise

 

3 – The Gunns derrotaron a BK Klein y Jarett Diaz

Jarret Diaz hizo su debut aquí en AEW. 

 

4 – Peter Avalon (con Ryan Nemeth y Cezar Bononi) derrotó a Brandon Cutler

 

5 – The Factory (QT Marshall y Cole Karter) derrotaron a The Blonds

 

6 – Anna Jay A.S. derrotó a Sio Nieves

 

7 – Kip Sabian derrotó a Marcus Kross

 

8 – Athena derrotó a Diamante

 

9 – Powerhouse Hobbs derrotó a Rico Gonzalez 

 

10 – The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver y Alex Reynolds) (con «-1») derrotaron a Troy Hollywood, Ativalu y Fulton

 

11 – Eddie Kingston y Ortiz derrotaron a AR Fox y Caleb Konley

 

12 – Toni Storm y Hikaru Shida derrotaron a Emi Sakura y Mei Suruga

 

13 – Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli y Wheeler Yuta) derrotaron a The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi y Ryan Nemeth)

