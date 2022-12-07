Resultados AEW Dark (6 de diciembre 2022) | Trent Beretta vs. Anthony Henry

Coincidiendo con la realización el sábado de ROH Final Battle, Dalton Castle y sus «chicos» formaron parte del episodio de anoche de Dark, abriendo el show con un combate de realce que quizás avance una defensa del Campeonato Mundial de Tríos de la compañía del honor por parte de este equipo. Bienvenida sea cualquier implicación de Castle, luchador que merecería estar en TV semana sí semana también.

También vimos a Athena, quien consigue hacer algo de ruido mediante su nueva actitud ruda y puede que tal candencia la lleve a conquistar el Campeonato Mundial Femenil ROH en Final Battle. Eso sí, se echó en falta dentro de esta dinámica de entrenos antes del PPV la presencia de Wheeler Yuta y Juice Robinson, quienes contenderán por el Campeonato Puro y el Campeonato Mundial de Televisión, respectivamente.

Asimismo, hubo participación de Jay Lethal, Trent Beretta y Brian Cage, gladiadores con bagaje en ROH que veremos si se suman al cartel de Final Battle. La calidad del encuentro de Beretta (junto a un siempre solvente Anthony Henry), cabe decir, estuvo por encima de la media habitual de Dark y Dark: Elevation.

► Resultados AEW Dark –

1 – Dalton Castle y The Boys derrotaron a Justin Corino, Jaden Valo y Defarge

Defarge hizo su debut aquí en AEW.

2 – Abadon derrotó a Leva Bates

3 – Brian Cage (con Prince Nana) derrotó a Leon Ruffin

Tras el combate, Prince Nana dijo que The Embassy pretende tomar AEW, ROH, y lo que se tercie.

4 – Jay Lethal y Satnam Singh (con Sonjay Dutt) derrotaron a The Brick City Boyz

5 – Athena derrotó a B3CCA

6 – Trent Beretta (con Chuck Taylor) derrotó a Anthony Henry