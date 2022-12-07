Resultados AEW Dark (6 de diciembre 2022) | Trent Beretta vs. Anthony Henry

Coincidiendo con la realización el sábado de ROH Final Battle, Dalton Castle y sus «chicos» formaron parte del episodio de anoche de Dark, abriendo el show con un combate de realce que quizás avance una defensa del Campeonato Mundial de Tríos de la compañía del honor por parte de este equipo. Bienvenida sea cualquier implicación de Castle, luchador que merecería estar en TV semana sí semana también.
También vimos a Athena, quien consigue hacer algo de ruido mediante su nueva actitud ruda y puede que tal candencia la lleve a conquistar el Campeonato Mundial Femenil ROH en Final Battle. Eso sí, se echó en falta dentro de esta dinámica de entrenos antes del PPV la presencia de Wheeler Yuta y Juice Robinson, quienes contenderán por el Campeonato Puro y el Campeonato Mundial de Televisión, respectivamente.
Asimismo, hubo participación de Jay Lethal, Trent Beretta y Brian Cage, gladiadores con bagaje en ROH que veremos si se suman al cartel de Final Battle. La calidad del encuentro de Beretta (junto a un siempre solvente Anthony Henry), cabe decir, estuvo por encima de la media habitual de Dark y Dark: Elevation.
Resultados AEW Dark (29 de noviembre 2022) | Matt Hardy y Private Party vs. The Wingmen
► Resultados AEW Dark –
1 – Dalton Castle y The Boys derrotaron a Justin Corino, Jaden Valo y Defarge
Defarge hizo su debut aquí en AEW.
Kicking off #AEWDark, it's the @ringofhonor World 6-Man Tag Team Champions @TheDaltonCastle & #TheBoys @TateTwinBrent & @TateTwinBrandon! Tune into tonight's new episode right here:— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 7, 2022
▶️ https://t.co/uZi7bhgsiU pic.twitter.com/pUSjtdBejt
2 – Abadon derrotó a Leva Bates
3 – Brian Cage (con Prince Nana) derrotó a Leon Ruffin
Tras el combate, Prince Nana dijo que The Embassy pretende tomar AEW, ROH, y lo que se tercie.
With a dominant victory on #AEWDark, @briancagegmsi shows why he is the "Weapon X-cellence of Execution", and as @princeKingnana states, #TheEmbassy is on the HUNT!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 7, 2022
Watch #AEWDark right now!
▶️ https://t.co/uZi7bgYQUk pic.twitter.com/f1BQEfdTsW
4 – Jay Lethal y Satnam Singh (con Sonjay Dutt) derrotaron a The Brick City Boyz
5 – Athena derrotó a B3CCA
Catch @AthenaPalmer_FG in action right now on #AEWDark!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 7, 2022
▶️ https://t.co/uZi7bhgsiU pic.twitter.com/rMujPv1Wiz
6 – Trent Beretta (con Chuck Taylor) derrotó a Anthony Henry
A nice overhead throw by @trentylocks! See it all on #AEWDark right now!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 7, 2022
▶️ https://t.co/uZi7bhgsiU pic.twitter.com/yxhz3WkCJA