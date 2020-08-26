Resultados AEW Dark (25/08/2020) - Joey Janela y Sonny Kiss vs. The Hybrid2

La semana pasada apunté que el episodio de AEW Dark presentado por los Élite fue el más largo de la historia de este "show B". Pues bien, el de ayer lo superó, alcanzando casi la duración de un capítulo de AEW Dynamite, albergando en su cartel un total de 13 combates. Y lo cierto es que ninguno pudo considerarse imperdible.

Sorprende que el curioso Jake Hager vs. Marko Stunt no ocupara el estelar de la noche. Por otra parte, Ricky Starks, Penelope Ford y Frankie Kazarian protagonizaron encuentros, pero completamente irrelevantes. Entiendo que AEW Dark sirva de galería para impulsar a los nombres habituales de Dynamite, pero supongo que TNT o TBS exigirán algo más cuando este programa deje de emitirse a través de YouTube.

► Resultados AEW Dark: Spears y su guante, en racha

1 - Best Friends (con Orange Cassidy) derrotaron a Storm Thomas y Demetri Jackson

Combate de ensalce para que Chuck Taylor y Trent tengan un poco de protagonismo, ya que actualmente se encuentran rivalizando con Santana & Ortiz.

2 - Shawn Spears venció a Jessy Sorensen

Nueva victoria de Spears y nuevo uso de su guante relleno de Kevlar. Al menos, una continuidad narrativa dentro de AEW Dark.

3 - Mel batió a Red Velvet

Comienza el festival de palizas, iniciado por Mel, a quien no veíamos sobre el ring desde junio.

4 - Lance Archer (con Jake Roberts) derrotó a D3

Otro "squash", el más divertido del show, gracias a la habilidad de Archer.

5 - Luther y Serpentico derrotaron a The Iniative (con Leva Bates)

Breve interludio, pues hubo un entretenido toma y daca entre los implicados.

6 - Nyla Rose (con Vickie Guerrero) tumbó a KiLynn King

Vuelta a la dinámica de palizas, y ahora con intervención de Guerrero, lo que no deja en buen lugar a Rose.

7 - Billy y Austin Gunn vencieron a Frank Stone y Baron Black

Padre e hijo continúan en su senda de victorias, pero parece que por ahora su impulso se reducirá a AEW Dark.

8 - Penelope Ford (con Kip Sabian) batió a Heather Monroe

Ford debería salirse ya de la influencia de Sabian y afrontar una carrera realmente individual dentro de AEW, después de demostrar que tiene un gran nivel sobre el ring.

9 - Santana y Ortiz derrotaron a Metro Brothers

Y al igual que Best Friends, Santana y Ortiz tuvieron su combate de realce. Tras la conclusión, ambos equipos se enfrascaron en una pelea.

10 - Ricky Starks venció a Shawn Dean

El esparrin dio algo de guerra a Starks, pero en última instancia, el Roshambo puso tierra de por medio.

A B S O L U T E

11 - Jake Hager derrotó a Marko Stunt

Ver a Stunt sacudido de un lado a otro es uno de mis mayores placeres luchísticos, y Hager supo complacerme.

12 - Frankie Kazarian venció a Kip Sabian (con Penelope Ford)

Segundo combate individual de Kazarian en AEW Dark, y como era previsible, el veterano continúa imbatido allí.

13 - The Hybrid2 derrotaron a Joey Janela y Sonny Kiss

El omnipresente Janela y su socio Kiss vieron cercenada su candencia, en un resultado sorprendente, la verdad. Único combate que recomendaría de este episodio de AEW Dark.

Y la acción no se detiene, pues el domingo tendremos la cobertura en vivo de Payback, el próximo PPV de WWE.