Desde los Universal Studios de Orlando (Florida), AEW Dark destacó por la implicación competitiva de Britt Baker, cuya última vez en los shows youtuberos de la empresa se remonta al episodio de Dark: Elevation del 19 de abril de 2021. E igualmente, por el estelar de Máscara Dorada, con su segundo combate sobre suelo Élite. 

► Resultados AEW Dark – Cita con la doctora

1 – Britt Baker (con Rebel) derrotó a Billie Starkz

 

2 – The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver y Alex Reynolds) derrotó a Marcus Kross, Vary Morales y Baliyan Akki 

 

3 – Tony Deppen derrotó a Serpentico (con Luther y Angelico)

 

4 – Matt Sydal derrotó a Cezar Bononi (con Peter Avalon)

 

5 – Harley Cameron derrotó a Brittany J

 

6 – Madison Rayne derrotó a Kaci Lennox

 

7 – Action Andretti derrotó a Bronson

 

8 – Máscara Dorada derrotó a Anthony Henry

