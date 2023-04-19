Entre las implicaciones destacables de esta semana en Dark, mencionar la de Pat Buck, quien dejó WWE el pasado año para recalar en AEW. Y no como competidor, sino como productor. Pero tras subirse al ring durante el house show House Rules, Buck pudo aparecer ayer en la programación de su nueva casa.
Resultados AEW Dark (11 de abril 2023) | Diamante vs. Willow Nightingale
► Resultados AEW Dark – The Fallen Angel vs. Angelico
1 – Juice Robinson derrotó a Pat Buck
Your opening match sees @buckneverstops vs. #BulletClub's #JuiceRobinson in singles action!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 18, 2023
Watch #AEWDark now!
▶️ https://t.co/eszb7Zdz0D pic.twitter.com/4CVtHU0MAn
2 – The Renegades derrotaron a Kiah Dream y Brittany J
3 – Iron Savages (con Jameson Ryan) derrotaron a The TrustBusters (Sonny Kiss y Jeeves Kay)
4 – Marina Shafir derrotaron a Dream Girl Ellie
5 – Cole Karter derrotó a Hunter James
Hunter James hizo aquí su debut en AEW.
.@realcolekarter is on the rise as he's up next in singles action!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 18, 2023
Watch #AEWDark now!
▶️ https://t.co/eszb7Zdz0D pic.twitter.com/CArlkU8lKi
6 – Rohit Raju y Jora Johl derrotaron a Ariel Levy y Jarett Diaz
7 – Christopher Daniels derrotó a Angelico
IT'S MAIN EVENT TIME!@facdaniels takes on @AngelicoAAA in singles action!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 18, 2023
Watch #AEWDark now!
▶️ https://t.co/eszb7Zdz0D pic.twitter.com/94oHMfd2VI