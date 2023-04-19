Entre las implicaciones destacables de esta semana en Dark, mencionar la de Pat Buck, quien dejó WWE el pasado año para recalar en AEW. Y no como competidor, sino como productor. Pero tras subirse al ring durante el house show House Rules, Buck pudo aparecer ayer en la programación de su nueva casa.

► Resultados AEW Dark – The Fallen Angel vs. Angelico

1 – Juice Robinson derrotó a Pat Buck

2 – The Renegades derrotaron a Kiah Dream y Brittany J

3 – Iron Savages (con Jameson Ryan) derrotaron a The TrustBusters (Sonny Kiss y Jeeves Kay)

4 – Marina Shafir derrotaron a Dream Girl Ellie

5 – Cole Karter derrotó a Hunter James

Hunter James hizo aquí su debut en AEW.

6 – Rohit Raju y Jora Johl derrotaron a Ariel Levy y Jarett Diaz

7 – Christopher Daniels derrotó a Angelico