Resultados AEW Dark (18 de abril 2023) | Christopher Daniels vs. Angelico

Entre las implicaciones destacables de esta semana en Dark, mencionar la de Pat Buck, quien dejó WWE el pasado año para recalar en AEW. Y no como competidor, sino como productor. Pero tras subirse al ring durante el house show House Rules, Buck pudo aparecer ayer en la programación de su nueva casa

► Resultados AEW Dark – The Fallen Angel vs. Angelico

© All Elite Wrestling

 

1 – Juice Robinson derrotó a Pat Buck

 

2 – The Renegades derrotaron a Kiah Dream y Brittany J

 

3 – Iron Savages (con Jameson Ryan) derrotaron a The TrustBusters (Sonny Kiss y Jeeves Kay) 

 

4 – Marina Shafir derrotaron a Dream Girl Ellie

 

5 – Cole Karter derrotó a Hunter James

Hunter James hizo aquí su debut en AEW. 

 

6 – Rohit Raju y Jora Johl derrotaron a Ariel Levy y Jarett Diaz

 

7 – Christopher Daniels derrotó a Angelico

