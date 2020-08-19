Resultados AEW Dark (18/08/2020) - Lucha Brothers y B&B vs. SCU y Private Party

Con los cambios esta semana en el calendario semanal de All Elite Wrestling, se rompe la dinámica de episodio de AEW Dark - episodio de AEW Dynamite en un lapso de 24 horas, debido a que el "Show A" de los Élite se emitirá el sábado.

Y tal vez para compensar la espera, el capítulo de Dark de ayer tuvo una duración de casi 100 minutos, uno de los más longevos hasta la fecha, presentando un total de 11 combates nada memorables, si bien ninguno pudo calificarse de malo.

► Resultados AEW Dark: The Hybrid2 se apuntan una victoria cinco meses después

1 - Kip Sabian (con Penelope Ford) derrotó a Michael Nakazawa

Mientras Sabian sigue en moderado ascenso, Nakazawa ha quedado para la comedia. El recurso del aceite pudo resultar divertido en 2019, pero ya luce repetitivo.

2 - Joey Janela y Sonny Kiss batieron a Shawn Dean y Frank Stone

Intuyo que Janela y Kiss recibirán una oportunidad por el Campeonato Mundial de Parejas AEW, pues su conexión luce muy bien engrasada. El combo Elbow Drop & Split Leg Drop, igualmente, es de esos que se roban focos.

3 - Shawn Spears (con Tully Blanchard) venció a Will Hobbs

El otrora "Perfect 10" suma y sigue en AEW Dark, volviendo a atacar a sus víctimas después de sonar la campana con Kevlar metido en su guante.

4 - The Hybrid2 tumbaron a The Initiative

Primer triunfo de Jack Evans y Angelico desde marzo, antes de la pandemia. No obstante, Pete Avalon y Brandon Cutler mostraron bastante oposición, en búsqueda, por su parte, de estrenar su marcador como dupla.

5 - Abadon venció a Red Velvet

Básicamente, una paliza para demostrar la contundencia de Abadon.

6 - The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, John Silver y Alex Reynolds) batieron a D3, RYZIN y Faboo Andre

Cabana demostró entenderse ya a la perfección con sus dicharacheros compañeros de secta, y el trío aplicó un Flipping DDT que les dio la victoria en otra tunda sin apenas respuesta de los talentos de realce.

7 - Ricky Starks derrotó a Lee Johnson

El carisma de Starks fue lo más destacado de este encuentro donde pudo lucirse, aplicando su Roshambo en el desenlace.

8 - Santana y Ortiz tumbaron a Baron Black y Tony Donati

Cuarto "squash" de la noche, a modo de elevador para los miembros de The Inner Circle, que se verán las caras de nuevo con Best Friends.

9 - Lance Archer (con Jake Roberts) venció a Jon Cruz y Jessy Sorensen

Y parece que no hay cuarto sin quinto, porque Archer defenestró a Cruz y Sorensen. Jake Roberts jugó con aplicar su DDT tras el choque, pero sólo fue un amago.

10 - Billy Gunn (con Austin Gunn) derrotó a Alan Angels

Gunn ganó limpio, pero fue atacado por el resto de The Dark Order a posteriori, hasta que Austin hizo el salve.

11 - The Lucha Brothers y The Butcher & The Blade vencieron a SCU (Christopher Daniels y Frankie Kazarian) y Private Party

El único combate de la noche que podría considerarse digno de un AEW Dynamite. Daniels recibió el conteo de manos de Butcher, después del Full Death. Decisión lógica la de proteger a Isiah Kassidy y Marq Quen, en vistas a su duelo contra FTR el sábado.

IT'S MAIN EVENT TIME!

AEW Dynamite (12 de agosto 2020) | Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

