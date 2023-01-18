El día que falleció Jay Briscoe, ROH tuvo mucha presencia en AEW Dark. Y en forma de lucha por parejas. Claudio Castagnoli, Campeón Mundial ROH, y Wheeler Yuta, Campeón Puro ROH, estelarizaron el episodio junto a The Butcher & The Blade. Suerte de continuación del choque a tres bandas que mantuvieron el lunes, donde Top Flight, el tercer equipo en liza, se hizo con la victoria.
También protagonismo para la Jericho Appreciation Society, e igualmente en combates por parejas, aunque se diría que el fundamento del capítulo fue un impulso a Action Andretti. Este tuvo la única implicación sustanciosa y con sentido narrativo de cara a Rampage, donde enfrentará a Daniel Garcia en mano a mano.
Resultados AEW Dark (10 de enero 2023) | Athena vs. Marina Shafir
► Resultados AEW Dark – Andretti en acción
1 – Kiera Hogan derrotó a Danika Della Rouge
2 – Brian Cage (con Prince Nana) derrotó a Carl Randers
Carl Randers hizo su debut aquí en AEW.
3 – Jericho Appreciation Society (Sammy Guevara y Daniel Garcia) derrotaron a Deimos y Brian Cook
Deimos y Brian Cook hicieron su debut aquí en AEW.
4 – Action Andretti derrotó a Ari Daivari
5 – Powerhouse Hobbs derrotó a Jaiden
Jaiden hizo su debut aquí en AEW.
6 – Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker y Matt Menard) derrotaron a Eddie Pearl y Ricky Gibson
7 – Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli y Wheeler Yuta) derrotaron a The Butcher & The Blade (con The Bunny)
