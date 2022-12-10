Apuntó un servidor esta semana que se echaron en falta las implicaciones de varios talentos que competirán hoy en ROH Final Battle. Y AEW quiso ofrecer hoy edición extra de Dark para subsanar tal carencia.

Juice Robinson, quien retará a Samoa Joe por el Campeonato Mundial Televisivo ROH, ocupó el estelar de un episodio breve, en el que también calentaron motores Athena, The Kingdom y Top Flight de cara a sus compromisos en Final Battle. Todo, complementado con varios vídeos promocionales de otras luchas del PPV.

► Resultados AEW Dark – La noche que precede a la batalla

The @ringofhonor World Title is on the line when Champion, #TheOcho, @IAmJericho takes on former Champion, @ClaudioCSRO at #ROHFinalBattle LIVE on PPV THIS AFTERNOON at 4pm ET/3pm CT! Order now: https://t.co/Ek0L2dgIx8 pic.twitter.com/K63wi3THXC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2022

1 – The Kingdom (con Maria Kanellis) derrotaron a Sal Muscott y Atu Valu

Mike Bennett y Sal Muscott hicieron su debut aquí en AEW.

In a battle of two of the toughest, #ROH Women’s World Champ @RealMMartinez faces @AthenaPalmer_FG for the @ringofhonor Women’s World Championship at #ROHFinalBattle LIVE on PPV THIS AFTERNOON at 4pm ET/3pm CT! Order now: https://t.co/Ek0L2dgIx8 pic.twitter.com/0fWlsi1JIH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2022

2 – Athena derrotó a Madi Wrenkowski

Former #ROH Pure Champ @wheeleryuta is set on regaining the title when he takes on current Champ @garciawrestling once again!#ROHFinalBattle

3 – Top Flight derrotaron a The Factory (Aaron Solo y Nick Comoroto)

The #KingOfTelevision, #ROH World TV Champ and TNT Champ @SamoaJoe will put the @ringofhonor World TV Title on the line against #JuiceRobinson at #ROHFinalBattle LIVE on PPV THIS AFTERNOON at 4pm ET/3pm CT! Order now: https://t.co/Ek0L2dgIx8 pic.twitter.com/qmOVhYkfao — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2022

4 – Juice Robinson vs. Hagane Shinno