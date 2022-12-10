Apuntó un servidor esta semana que se echaron en falta las implicaciones de varios talentos que competirán hoy en ROH Final Battle. Y AEW quiso ofrecer hoy edición extra de Dark para subsanar tal carencia.
Juice Robinson, quien retará a Samoa Joe por el Campeonato Mundial Televisivo ROH, ocupó el estelar de un episodio breve, en el que también calentaron motores Athena, The Kingdom y Top Flight de cara a sus compromisos en Final Battle. Todo, complementado con varios vídeos promocionales de otras luchas del PPV.
Resultados AEW Dark (6 de diciembre 2022) | Trent Beretta vs. Anthony Henry
► Resultados AEW Dark – La noche que precede a la batalla
The @ringofhonor World Title is on the line when Champion, #TheOcho, @IAmJericho takes on former Champion, @ClaudioCSRO at #ROHFinalBattle LIVE on PPV THIS AFTERNOON at 4pm ET/3pm CT! Order now: https://t.co/Ek0L2dgIx8 pic.twitter.com/K63wi3THXC— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2022
1 – The Kingdom (con Maria Kanellis) derrotaron a Sal Muscott y Atu Valu
Mike Bennett y Sal Muscott hicieron su debut aquí en AEW.
Kicking off our special edition of #AEWDarkElevation, it's #TheKingdom's @MattTaven & @RealMikeBennett, accompanied by @MariaLKanellis! Catch them in action before they take on Top Flight later this afternoon on #ROHFinalBattle: #ZeroHour!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2022
▶️ https://t.co/6PckPpL0L4 pic.twitter.com/UpG5APP4rV
In a battle of two of the toughest, #ROH Women’s World Champ @RealMMartinez faces @AthenaPalmer_FG for the @ringofhonor Women’s World Championship at #ROHFinalBattle LIVE on PPV THIS AFTERNOON at 4pm ET/3pm CT! Order now: https://t.co/Ek0L2dgIx8 pic.twitter.com/0fWlsi1JIH— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2022
2 – Athena derrotó a Madi Wrenkowski
Former #ROH Pure Champ @wheeleryuta is set on regaining the title when he takes on current Champ @garciawrestling once again!#ROHFinalBattle— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2022
LIVE on PPV
THIS AFTERNOON
4pm ET/3pm CT!
Order now: @BRWrestling https://t.co/Ek0L2dgIx8
🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/phOVrBXYCy
3 – Top Flight derrotaron a The Factory (Aaron Solo y Nick Comoroto)
The #KingOfTelevision, #ROH World TV Champ and TNT Champ @SamoaJoe will put the @ringofhonor World TV Title on the line against #JuiceRobinson at #ROHFinalBattle LIVE on PPV THIS AFTERNOON at 4pm ET/3pm CT! Order now: https://t.co/Ek0L2dgIx8 pic.twitter.com/qmOVhYkfao— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2022
4 – Juice Robinson vs. Hagane Shinno
#JuiceRobinson is wasting no time in this match against @haganemakai, ahead off his #ROH World Television Championship challenge later this afternoon at #ROHFinalBattle LIVE on PPV!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2022
Watch today's special #AEWDarkElevation here:
▶️ https://t.co/6PckPpL0L4 pic.twitter.com/03MAoBGcGy