Apuntó un servidor esta semana que se echaron en falta las implicaciones de varios talentos que competirán hoy en ROH Final Battle. Y AEW quiso ofrecer hoy edición extra de Dark para subsanar tal carencia. 

Juice Robinson, quien retará a Samoa Joe por el Campeonato Mundial Televisivo ROH, ocupó el estelar de un episodio breve, en el que también calentaron motores Athena, The Kingdom y Top Flight de cara a sus compromisos en Final Battle. Todo, complementado con varios vídeos promocionales de otras luchas del PPV. 

► Resultados AEW Dark – La noche que precede a la batalla

AEW Dark 10 12 2022
1 – The Kingdom (con Maria Kanellis) derrotaron a Sal Muscott y Atu Valu

Mike Bennett y Sal Muscott hicieron su debut aquí en AEW. 

 

 

2 – Athena derrotó a Madi Wrenkowski

 

 

3 – Top Flight derrotaron a The Factory (Aaron Solo y Nick Comoroto)

 

 

4 – Juice Robinson vs. Hagane Shinno

