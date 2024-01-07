Resultados Academy Pro Wrestling 6 de enero 2024 | New Years Resolution

La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Academy Pro Wrestling, presentó su evento New Years Resolution, el cual tuvo lugar el 6 de enero 2024, desde Dawley Town Hall en Telford, Shropshire, Inglaterra, Reino Unido.

Academy Pro Wrestling, es una compañía de lucha libre independiente con sede en Halberstadt, Sachsen-Anhalt, Alemania. Presentan eventos alrededor de todo su territorio con talentos regionales que dan todo sobre el ring.

► Resultados Academy Pro Wrestling

  1. The Devils Rejects (Big Van Wesker & MJ Grayson) vencieron a Forsaken (Joe Black & Regan)
  2. Woody Anderson venció a Jason Joshua
  3. Johnny GG, Luke Basham & Lydia Cruz vencieron a Chloe Nightshade & Terminus (Liam Porter & Tommy Gunn) (w/Christopher Drew)
  4. APW Next Level Tournament First Round Match: CJ Rawlings venció a Steven Keane
  5. Enemy Of The State (Kieran Young & The Judge) (w/Sweet Ste) vencieron a Alex Connors & Big Mike Wyld
  6. Ashley Dunn venció a Jay Cee, Lucas Casmere y Will Stevens
  7. APW Next Level Tournament First Round Match: Mat Archer (w/Chloe Nightshade) venció a Kenny Temple
  8. APW Tag Team Title Match: Eddie Cobain & TJ Sky vencieron a Terminus (Charles Kelsey & Joey Sanchez) (c) (w/Christopher Drew, Liam Porter, Steven Keane & Tommy Gunn) para convertirse en nuevos campeones

 

LA LUCHA SIGUE...
