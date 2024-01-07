La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Academy Pro Wrestling, presentó su evento New Years Resolution, el cual tuvo lugar el 6 de enero 2024, desde Dawley Town Hall en Telford, Shropshire, Inglaterra, Reino Unido.
Academy Pro Wrestling, es una compañía de lucha libre independiente con sede en Halberstadt, Sachsen-Anhalt, Alemania. Presentan eventos alrededor de todo su territorio con talentos regionales que dan todo sobre el ring.
► Resultados Academy Pro Wrestling
- The Devils Rejects (Big Van Wesker & MJ Grayson) vencieron a Forsaken (Joe Black & Regan)
- Woody Anderson venció a Jason Joshua
- Johnny GG, Luke Basham & Lydia Cruz vencieron a Chloe Nightshade & Terminus (Liam Porter & Tommy Gunn) (w/Christopher Drew)
- APW Next Level Tournament First Round Match: CJ Rawlings venció a Steven Keane
- Enemy Of The State (Kieran Young & The Judge) (w/Sweet Ste) vencieron a Alex Connors & Big Mike Wyld
- Ashley Dunn venció a Jay Cee, Lucas Casmere y Will Stevens
- APW Next Level Tournament First Round Match: Mat Archer (w/Chloe Nightshade) venció a Kenny Temple
- APW Tag Team Title Match: Eddie Cobain & TJ Sky vencieron a Terminus (Charles Kelsey & Joey Sanchez) (c) (w/Christopher Drew, Liam Porter, Steven Keane & Tommy Gunn) para convertirse en nuevos campeones