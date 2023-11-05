La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Academy Pro Wrestling, presento su evento APW Anniversary 7, el cual tuvo lugar el 4 de noviembre desde Dawley Town Hall en Telford, Shropshire, England, Reino Unido.

Academy Pro Wrestling, es una compañía de lucha libre independiente con sede en Edmonton, Alberta, Canadá. Presentan eventos alrededor de todo el territorio canadiense con talentos regionales que dan todo sobre el ring.

► Resultados Academy Pro Wrestling

APW Tag Team Title #1 Contendership Elimination Gauntlet Match: Forsaken (Joe Black & Regan) vencieron a The Devils Rejects (Big Van Wesker & MJ Grayson), Brew World Order (Kieran McQueen & Will Stevens), The Misfits (Aiden Potter & Chloe Nightshade) y Fast Lane (Kenny Temple & Lucas Casmere)

APW Next Level Tournament First Round Match: Ashley Dunn venció a Alex Connors

APW Next Level Tournament First Round Match: Big Mike Wyld venció a Liam Porter (w/Tommy Gunn)

Eddie Cobain & TJ Sky vencieron a Enemy Of The State (Kieran Young & The Judge)

APW Next Level Tournament First Round Match: Woody Anderson venció a Tommy Gunn

APW Next Level Tournament First Round Match: Johnny GG (w/Lydia Cruise) venció a Steven Keane

APW Tag Team Title Match; Terminus (Charles Kelsey & Joey Sanchez) retuvieron ante Forsaken (Joe Black & Regan)

APW Title Match: Luke Basham retuvo ante Chris Drew (w/Charles Kelsey, Joey Sanchez, Liam Porter, Steven Keane & Tommy Gunn)