Resultados Academy Pro Wrestling 3 de febrero 2024 | Condemned

La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Academy Pro Wrestling, presentó su evento Condemned, el cual tuvo lugar el 3 de febrero 2024, desde Dawley Town Hall en Telford, Shropshire, Inglaterra, Reino Unido.
Academy Pro Wrestling, es una compañía de lucha libre independiente con sede en Halberstadt, Sachsen-Anhalt, Alemania. Presentan eventos alrededor de todo su territorio con talentos regionales que dan todo sobre el ring.
► Resultados Academy Pro Wrestling
- APW Next Level Tournament First Round Match: Kieran Young (w/Sweet Ste) venció a Lucas Casmere
- Ashley Dunn venció a Kieran McQueen
- APW Next Level Tournament First Round Match: The Judge venció a Lydia Cruise
- Woody Anderson venció a Matt Archer (w/Aiden Potter & Chloe Nightshade)
- APW Tag Team Title Four Way Match: Dirty Dino Team (Eddie Cobain & TJ Sky) retuvieron ante Terminus (Christopher Drew & Liam Porter), The Devils Rejects (Big Van Wesker & MJ Grayson) y Forsaken (Joe Black & Regan)
- Joey Sanchez venció a Kenny Temple
- Misfits (Aiden Potter & Chloe Nightshade) vencieron a Alex Connors & Big Mike Wyld
- APW Title Five Way Match: Luke Basham retuvo ante Charles Kelsey, Johnny GG, Steven Keane y Tommy Gunn