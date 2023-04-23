Las compañías más grandes de lucha libre profesional tienen toda la atención de los aficionados Pero si miramos más allá siempre se puede descubrir nuevas empresas que nos abren los ojos por el producto que presentan en el ring.
Look at that WORK RATE!@DylanPostl providing us with the GIF OF THE YEAR with a SUPER SWOGGLE STUNNER on @TheMattCardona @aiwrestling! pic.twitter.com/mkrdneVI1f
— David C. Andersen (@DavidCAndersen) April 23, 2023
Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento DAMN! de la compañía Absolute Intense Wrestling , que se llevo a cabo el 22 de abril en el the Tadmor Shrine in Akron, Ohio. El evento en vivo fue transmitido por FITE+.
Resultados Absolute Intense Wrestling
- Money Shot (Elijah Dean & Zach Nystrom) vencieron a Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur & Chuck Stone)
- Steph De Lander venció a Ziggy Haim
- CAMPEONATO DE PAREJAS AIW: The BitcoinboiZ (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) retuvieron ante
- Wes Barkley & Swoggle
- Dominic Garrini venció a Fred Rosser
- STEEL CAGE MATCH: Youthanazia (Josh Prohibition & Matt Cross) vencieron a The Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins)
- CAMPEONATO INTENSE AIW: Derek Dillinger retuvo ante Tom Lawlor, Shaw Mason y Chase Oliver
- Sam Holloway venció a Kaplan
- CAMPEONATO ABSOLUTE AIW: Matt Cardona retuvo ante Joshua Bishop