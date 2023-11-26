La compañía de lucha libre independiente Absolute Intense Wrestling presentó su evento Hell On Earth XVIII, el cual se llevo a cabo el 24 de noviembre, desde Force Sports en Eastlake, Ohio. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por FITE+ .
Resultados Absolute Intense Wrestling 15 de septiembre 2023 | The JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2023 Night One
Absolute Intense Wrestling es una promoción de lucha libre independiente que ha ganado popularidad en la comunidad de la lucha libre. El evento AIW Fresh Meat 3, presentó una emocionante cartel de luchas, con algunos de los mejores luchadores de AIW compitiendo en el ring.
Resultados Absolute Intense Wrestling
- Four Way Tag Team Match: PME (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) vencieron a To Infinity And Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney), Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge) and Latinos Most Wanted (Koda Hernandez & Sabin Gauge)
- Josh Prohibition venció a Tyler Jordan
- Magnum CK venció a Eric Taylor
- AIW Intense Championship Match: Wes Barkley retuvo ante Sam Holloway
- Four Way Match: Tre LaMar venció a Rocky Romero, Tom Lawlor y Joshua Bishop
- Scramble Match: Mikey Montgomery venció a Vik Vice, Austin James, Dex Royal, Rachel Armstrong y Kaplan
- AIW Tag Team Championship Match: Money Shot (Elijah Dean & Zack Nystrom) retuvieron ante TME (Ganon Jones Jr & Duke Davis)
- KENTA venció a Dominic Garrini
- AIW Absolute Championship Match: Isaiah Broner retuvo ante Derek Dillinger