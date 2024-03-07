Resultados 1CW Pro Wrestling 2 de marzo 2024 | Breakout

La empresa de lucha libre independiente, 1CW Pro Wrestling, presento su evento 1CW Breakout, el cual tuvo lugar el 2 de marzo 2024, desde Houston Volunteer Fire Department en Houston, Delaware, Estados Unidos.
1CW Pro Wrestling, es una empresa de lucha libre independiente con sede en Harrington, Delaware, Estados Unidos. la misma presenta eventos en todo su territorio con talento regional con grandes shows y combates.
► Resultados 1CW Pro Wrestling
- Brian Morris venció a Jarett Diaz
- 1CW Tag Team Title Tournament First Round Match: Reality Era (Bad Bankes & Tiberius) vencieron a Tons Of Fun
- Marshall E (w/Derek Benesch) venció a Eddie Velazquez
- 1CW Tag Team Title Tournament First Round Match: The Bodysnatchers vencieron a The BackSeat Boyz (JP Grayson & Tommy Grayson)
- 1CW Bulletproof Title Match: Shaun Smith venció a Mike Zee para convertirse en nuevo campeón
- 1CW Tag Team Title Tournament First Round Match: The Harrobles (Mark Harro & Muddy Waters) vencieron a besiegen Live Danger (LiveWire Charlie & Ziggy Danger)
- 1CW Delmarva Sports Network Title Match: Ranchand Carlson retuvo ante Chris Wylde
- Ashley Buchanan & Harleen Lopez vencieron a The Goon Twins
- Trucker Josh venció a Vinny Pacifico
- 1CW Workhorse Title Match: Tim Taber retuvo ante Andrew Anderson
- 1CW Title Match: Ty Awesome retuvo ante Tony Deppen