Recapitulación del evento GCW I Can’t Save You: ¡Lo prometido es deuda!

En Súper Luchas prometimos un evento para quitarlte el aliento cuando te avisamos de su realización esta pasada tarde-noche y ahora recapitulamos todo lo ocurrido en GCW I Can’t Save You para confirmarlo si todavía no lo viste a través de FITE o Eventbrite. La velada se llevó a cabo desde la arena The Valley Dale Ballroom en Columbus, Ohio.
> GCW I Can’t Save You
- Matt Cardona dice que no luchará esta noche porque tiene la espalda destrozada después de tanto tiempo cargando la compañía sobre ella.
- Nick Gage sale y reta a Cardona a una lucha. Cardona sale huyendo.
- Steph De Lander vence a Maki Itoh
- Campeonato de Parejas GCW: East West Express (Nick Wayne y Jordan Oliver) (c) vencen a Joey Janela y Sawyer Wreck
- Crazy King y Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extemo) vencen a Jimmy Lloyd, Chico Sauve, Caleb Konley
- Blake Christian vence a Trey Miguel
- Gringo Loco vence a Ninja Mack
- Cole Radrick vence a Mate Cardona. Nick Gage, Steph De Lander y Maki Itoh interfirieron durante el combate
- Alex Shelley vence a Alec Price
- Team GCW (1 Called Manders, EFFY y Allie Katch) vencen a Team Unsanctioned Pro (The Swinger, Davey Bang, y August Matthews)
- Campeonato Mundial GCW: Masha Slamovich (c) vence a Mance Warner
- Blake Christian sale y busca un enfrentamiento con Masha Slamovich, pero acaba retrocediendo cuando ella le planta cara.
