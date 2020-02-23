A pesar del poco tiempo que ha pasado por ahora en el imperio McMahon, al menos lo que hemos podido ver, Tyson Fury es un miembro más del Universo WWE. La estrella del boxeo, desde anoche nuevo Campeón Mundial de Peso Completo CMB, puede llamarse también Superestrella. Ahora va a tomarse un tiempo de descanso, bebiendo, saliendo con mujeres (eso ha dicho él mismo), pero después veremos cómo continúa su aventura como atleta; si quiere entrar de nuevo a los encordados luchísticos de WWE o pugilísticos. Las ofertas no le van a faltar.

► Reacciones al triunfo de Tyson Fury

Mientras esperamos a que tome una decisión, no queremos pasar por alto las reacciones de superestrellas y otros nombres importantes de la Gran W a su enorme triunfo en la revancha ante Deontay Wilder.

Fury is about to become the biggest boxing draw since Tyson. — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 23, 2020

«Fury va camino de ser el más grande del boxeo desde Mike Tyson«.

Good things happen to those that come to the @WWE. Training complete. Way to go @Tyson_Fury!!! Total domination. #GimmickPlug #CompanyGuy — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) February 23, 2020

«A quienes vienen a WWE siempre les pasan cosas buenas. Entrenamiento completado. ¡¡¡Qué maneras tiene Tyson Fury!!! Dominación total«.

HAHAHAH. That was hilarious though. He killed it 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/D6uaAG3EaK — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 23, 2020

«Eso fue hilarante. La rompió«.

Congratulations to @Tyson_Fury on an incredible fight! The champion has been knocked down by life – but got off the deck and shocked the world! Wow! We love you, man! pic.twitter.com/FNhonPlAfg — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 23, 2020

«¡Felicidades a Tyson Fury por su increíble combate! ¡El campeón fue noqueado por la vida pero se puso en pie y sorprendió al mundo! ¡Vaya! ¡Te queremos!».

B R A N D I N G @Tyson_Fury https://t.co/OJJhmcLVSL — Trent Seven (@trentseven) February 23, 2020

«CREANDO UNA MARCA«.

It takes a King to know a King! Congratulations @Tyson_Fury https://t.co/VfdhutCMMy — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) February 23, 2020

«¡Los reyes conocen a los reyes! Felicidades«.

Congratulations from all of the WWE Universe to the Heavyweight Champion of the world, @Tyson_Fury! pic.twitter.com/ZaecaQbJdF — WWE UK (@WWEUK) February 23, 2020

«¡Felicidades de parte de todo el Universo WWE al Campeón del Mundo de Pesos Completos, Tyson Fury!«.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, and no offense @Tyson_Fury, but @otiswwe did it better. 😂 pic.twitter.com/L5nSjTXyTr — No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) February 23, 2020

«Lo he dicho antes y lo diré de nuevo, sin intención de ofender a Tyson Fury, pero Otis lo hace mejor«.

Congratulations @Tyson_Fury Hell of a Display from start to Finish!! @BronzeBomber Nothing but RESPECT for not only how you competed tonight, but also the Class you Display before and after Battle…Two Championship people Won the hearts of many inside and outside of the Sport👏🏿 — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) February 23, 2020

«¡¡Felicidades, Tyson Fury!! ¡¡Tremenda actuación desde el comienzo hasta el final!! No tengo nada más que respeto por ti, no sólo por cómo competiste esta noche, sino también por cómo actuaste después del combate… Dos campeones que se ganaron el corazón de tantos, dentro y fuera del deporte».

Firstly congratulations to @Tyson_Fury for the incredible win! And secondly congrats to myself for managing to get up and stay up so early. Many blessings everyone x — Travis Banks (@Travis_BanksPW) February 23, 2020

«Primero que nada, ¡felicidades a Tyson Fury por su increíble victoria! Y segundo felicidades a mí mismo por ser capaz de levantarme tan pronto. Bendiciones para todo el mundo».