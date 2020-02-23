Las superestrellas de WWE reaccionan a la victoria de Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder II

A pesar del poco tiempo que ha pasado por ahora en el imperio McMahon, al menos lo que hemos podido ver, Tyson Fury es un miembro más del Universo WWE. La estrella del boxeo, desde anoche nuevo Campeón Mundial de Peso Completo CMB, puede llamarse también Superestrella. Ahora va a tomarse un tiempo de descanso, bebiendo, saliendo con mujeres (eso ha dicho él mismo), pero después veremos cómo continúa su aventura como atleta; si quiere entrar de nuevo a los encordados luchísticos de WWE o pugilísticos. Las ofertas no le van a faltar.

► Reacciones al triunfo de Tyson Fury

Mientras esperamos a que tome una decisión, no queremos pasar por alto las reacciones de superestrellas y otros nombres importantes de la Gran W a su enorme triunfo en la revancha ante Deontay Wilder.

«Fury va camino de ser el más grande del boxeo desde Mike Tyson«.

«A quienes vienen a WWE siempre les pasan cosas buenas. Entrenamiento completado. ¡¡¡Qué maneras tiene Tyson Fury!!! Dominación total«.

«Eso fue hilarante. La rompió«.

«¡Felicidades a Tyson Fury por su increíble combate! ¡El campeón fue noqueado por la vida pero se puso en pie y sorprendió al mundo! ¡Vaya! ¡Te queremos!».

«CREANDO UNA MARCA«.

«¡Los reyes conocen a los reyes! Felicidades«.

«¡Felicidades de parte de todo el Universo WWE al Campeón del Mundo de Pesos Completos, Tyson Fury!«.

«Lo he dicho antes y lo diré de nuevo, sin intención de ofender a Tyson Fury, pero Otis lo hace mejor«.

«¡¡Felicidades, Tyson Fury!! ¡¡Tremenda actuación desde el comienzo hasta el final!! No tengo nada más que respeto por ti, no sólo por cómo competiste esta noche, sino también por cómo actuaste después del combate… Dos campeones que se ganaron el corazón de tantos, dentro y fuera del deporte».

«Primero que nada, ¡felicidades a Tyson Fury por su increíble victoria! Y segundo felicidades a mí mismo por ser capaz de levantarme tan pronto. Bendiciones para todo el mundo».

«Una actuación pugilística impresionante de Tyson Fury… Deontay Wilder mostró un corazón increíble. No hay nadie más… ¡¡Felicidades al Gipsy King!!».

