Las mejores reacciones a The Great American Bash de NXT

NXT acaba de llevar a cabo la primera noche y no se están haciendo esperar las reacciones a The Great American Bash. Tanto los protagonistas del evento como quienes lo vieron desde afuera están publicando en redes sociales sus opiniones acerca de lo que vieron en el Centro de Rendimiento de WWE unas horas atrás.

Incredible to see four women who’ve held the #WWENXT Women’s title close night one of #NXTGAB ! @SashaBanksWWE , @ItsBayleyWWE , and @WWEAsuka built it... But this is @shirai_io ’s NXT NOW!!!! https://t.co/VyTsoNiNOm

"Un momento maravilloso".

EXCLUSIVE: @RobertStoneWWE and @WWE_Aliyah offer an interesting explanation after their loss to @RheaRipley_WWE . #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/DRILZyWnqM

People always try & use my injuries to bring me down and to be honest, even I’m fed up of talking about them but I have to accept they’re part of my story!

Now it’s time to write the next chapter & show EVERYBODY exactly why I’m Faster, Stronger, Shinier!! https://t.co/sPlb7Si28T

— Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) July 2, 2020