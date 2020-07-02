Las mejores reacciones a The Great American Bash de NXT

WWEpor Joonie Wrestling
NXT The Great American Bash

NXT acaba de llevar a cabo la primera noche y no se están haciendo esperar las reacciones a The Great American Bash. Tanto los protagonistas del evento como quienes lo vieron desde afuera están publicando en redes sociales sus opiniones acerca de lo que vieron en el Centro de Rendimiento de WWE unas horas atrás.

► Las mejores reacciones a The Great American Bash

"¡Fue increíble ver a cuatro mujeres que han sostenido el Campeonato Femenil NXT esta noche en The Great American Bash! Sasha Banks, Bayley y Asuka lo construyeron... ¡Pero el título es ahora de Io Shirai!".

"¡¡¡Ahora NXT es mío!!!".

"Un momento maravilloso".

"EXCLUSIVA: Sasha Banks y Bayley tienen unas palabras para Asuka: Se metió en nuestros asuntos y en Extreme Rules 2020 lo va a pagar".

"(Risas) la cara de Sasha Banks es verde (risas)".

"EXCLUSIVA: Robert Stone y Aliyah tienen una interesante explicación de su derrota ante Rhea Ripley: somos un grupo bastante exclusivo".

"La gente siempre intenta utilizar mis lesiones para desanimarme y para ser honesta, ¡estoy harta de hablar de ellas, pero tengo que aceptar que son parte de mi historia! ¡Ahora es el momento de escribir el próximo capítulo y mostrarle a TODOS exactamente por qué soy más rápida, más fuerte, más brillante!".

"EXCLUSIVA: Mientras la pesadilla continúa para la Robert Stone Brand, Rhea Ripley se siente extasiada por muchas razones: me siento extasiada primera por patear el trasero de Robert Stone. La segunda, patear el trasero de Robert Stone. Y la tercera, no necesito unirme a esa estúpida marca. Puedo concentrarme lo que quiero hacer".

"De nada, Io Shirai, pero esto no ha terminado. Asuka, solo es el comienzo".

"Esta vez no hubo final feliz para Rocky...".

"Díos mío. ¡Se merecen todos los elogios!".

"Definitivamente disfruté viendo más de Oney Lorcan vs Timothy Thatcher. Un trabajo sólido, caballeros".

"Quieren esto en su televisión".

"¡ME ENCANTÓ esta lucha! Qué entretenida".

"Me encanta el tipo de lucha física que realizaron Timothy Thatcher y Oney Lorcan... Estoy seguro de que no es la última vez que los vemos darse con todo en un encordado de NXT".

"¡¡¡Tegan Nox, ganadora, ganadora!!! ¡¡¡Es la más brillante de todas!!! ¡¡¡Felicidades!!!".

"Un gran combate de apertura. La división femenil de NXT está prendida en fuego. Una dura victoria, felicidades a la primera retadora al campeonato, Tegan Nox".

Hablamos de