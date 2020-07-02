Las mejores reacciones a The Great American Bash de NXT

NXT acaba de llevar a cabo la primera noche y no se están haciendo esperar las reacciones a The Great American Bash. Tanto los protagonistas del evento como quienes lo vieron desde afuera están publicando en redes sociales sus opiniones acerca de lo que vieron en el Centro de Rendimiento de WWE unas horas atrás.
► Las mejores reacciones a The Great American Bash
Incredible to see four women who’ve held the #WWENXT Women’s title close night one of #NXTGAB!@SashaBanksWWE, @ItsBayleyWWE, and @WWEAsuka built it...
But this is @shirai_io’s NXT NOW!!!! https://t.co/VyTsoNiNOm
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 2, 2020
"¡Fue increíble ver a cuatro mujeres que han sostenido el Campeonato Femenil NXT esta noche en The Great American Bash! Sasha Banks, Bayley y Asuka lo construyeron... ¡Pero el título es ahora de Io Shirai!".
My NXT N O W !!!!😈 https://t.co/870DyGUzMz
— 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) July 2, 2020
"¡¡¡Ahora NXT es mío!!!".
A wonderful time. 😈 pic.twitter.com/oMIIkEGypU
— 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) July 2, 2020
"Un momento maravilloso".
EXCLUSIVE: @SashaBanksWWE & @itsBayleyWWE have pointed words for @WWEAsuka. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ujQBbxnVXa
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 2, 2020
"EXCLUSIVA: Sasha Banks y Bayley tienen unas palabras para Asuka: Se metió en nuestros asuntos y en Extreme Rules 2020 lo va a pagar".
Lololol @SashaBanksWWE face is green lolololololol
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 2, 2020
"(Risas) la cara de Sasha Banks es verde (risas)".
✌️🤮 pic.twitter.com/vmmH33acto
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 2, 2020
EXCLUSIVE: @RobertStoneWWE and @WWE_Aliyah offer an interesting explanation after their loss to @RheaRipley_WWE. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/DRILZyWnqM
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 2, 2020
"EXCLUSIVA: Robert Stone y Aliyah tienen una interesante explicación de su derrota ante Rhea Ripley: somos un grupo bastante exclusivo".
People always try & use my injuries to bring me down and to be honest, even I’m fed up of talking about them but I have to accept they’re part of my story!
Now it’s time to write the next chapter & show EVERYBODY exactly why I’m Faster, Stronger, Shinier!! https://t.co/sPlb7Si28T
— Tegan Nox 🏴 (@TeganNoxWWE_) July 2, 2020
"La gente siempre intenta utilizar mis lesiones para desanimarme y para ser honesta, ¡estoy harta de hablar de ellas, pero tengo que aceptar que son parte de mi historia! ¡Ahora es el momento de escribir el próximo capítulo y mostrarle a TODOS exactamente por qué soy más rápida, más fuerte, más brillante!".
EXCLUSIVE: As the nightmare continues for The #RobertStoneBrand, @RheaRipley_WWE is feeling "ecstatic" for multiple reasons. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/OcRcjwo663
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 2, 2020
"EXCLUSIVA: Mientras la pesadilla continúa para la Robert Stone Brand, Rhea Ripley se siente extasiada por muchas razones: me siento extasiada primera por patear el trasero de Robert Stone. La segunda, patear el trasero de Robert Stone. Y la tercera, no necesito unirme a esa estúpida marca. Puedo concentrarme lo que quiero hacer".
You’re welcome @shirai_io but this isn’t over. @WWEAsuka it’s only just begun. #LetGetExtreme #2BeltzBanks #Sasha3Shows pic.twitter.com/ahQsFsikFH
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 2, 2020
"De nada, Io Shirai, pero esto no ha terminado. Asuka, solo es el comienzo".
This time there is no happy ending for rocky... #StinkyFeetStone #Muppets #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/elDFI3DGIB
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) July 2, 2020
"Esta vez no hubo final feliz para Rocky...".
My gosh. Prop where props are due! 👏👏👏 #SashavsIo @WWENXT
— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) July 2, 2020
"Díos mío. ¡Se merecen todos los elogios!".
I’d definitely enjoy watching some more @ONEYLORCAN vs Timothy Thatcher. Solid stuff gentlemen #NXTGAB
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) July 2, 2020
"Definitivamente disfruté viendo más de Oney Lorcan vs Timothy Thatcher. Un trabajo sólido, caballeros".
You want this on your television https://t.co/ljUlDkClUs
— Isaiah Swerve Scott (@swerveconfident) July 2, 2020
"Quieren esto en su televisión".
LOVED this match! So entertaining 👏 https://t.co/AV46BuebVH
— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) July 2, 2020
"¡ME ENCANTÓ esta lucha! Qué entretenida".
I love the type of physical match you get with Thatcher and @ONEYLORCAN... it sure it won’t be the last time we see them beat the hell out of each other in a #WWENXT ring. #NXTGAB https://t.co/AfZH0bsTqk
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 2, 2020
"Me encanta el tipo de lucha física que realizaron Timothy Thatcher y Oney Lorcan... Estoy seguro de que no es la última vez que los vemos darse con todo en un encordado de NXT".
Yoooo @TeganNoxWWE_ !!! winner winner Tegan is the shiniest shiny of them all dinner! Eat it up! Congrats wizard lady dad! @WWENXT https://t.co/r77THvadAs
— Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) July 2, 2020
"¡¡¡Tegan Nox, ganadora, ganadora!!! ¡¡¡Es la más brillante de todas!!! ¡¡¡Felicidades!!!".
Hell of an opening match. The #WWENXT Women’s division is on fire. Hard earned win, congratulations to the NEW #1 Contender, @TeganNoxWWE_ https://t.co/ay63I44gNA
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 2, 2020
"Un gran combate de apertura. La división femenil de NXT está prendida en fuego. Una dura victoria, felicidades a la primera retadora al campeonato, Tegan Nox".