Conor McGregor levantó su mano por primera vez en más de tres años el sábado cuando derrotó a Donald Cerrone en el evento principal de UFC 246.

McGregor (22-4 MMA, 10-2UFC) regresó al octágono después de 14 meses el sábado y obtuvo una rápida victoria por TKO en el primer round sobre Cerrone (36-14 MMA, 23-11 UFC) en la pelea estelar de peso welter, que tuvo lugar en el T-Mobile Arena de Las Vegas.

Reacciones a la victoria de Conor McGregor en UFC 246

A seguidas las reacciones a la victoria de McGregor:

McGregor blew right through him, sparking it off with shoulder strikes. Wow. #UFC246 — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) January 19, 2020

«McGregor sopló justo a través de él, provocando golpes de hombro- Wow»

That man is good. Bitch move to take that fight. Say my name @TheNotoriousMMA — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) January 19, 2020

«Ese hombre es bueno. Mala movida por tomar esa pelea. Conor McGregor di mi nombre».

Um…did Cowboy get pre-beaten up in the dressing room? Looked worn out and lumped up from the beginning — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) January 19, 2020

«Um … ¿Cowboy fue derrotado en el vestidor? Parecía desgastado y recogido desde el principio».

I feel like that was some boxing bullshit set up to lose –#ufc246 don’t believe it!! — Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) January 19, 2020

«¡Siento que eso fue una mierda de boxeo creada para perder, no lo creas!».

One thing for sure , Conor comes out ready to put people away! Supreme killer instinct #UFC246 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 19, 2020

«Una cosa es segura, ¡Conor sale listo para alejar a la gente! Instinto asesino supremo».

Congrats @TheNotoriousMMA you have shown your come back to be humble and the sportsmanship you have shown is next to none @ParadigmSM #HeIsBack — Soa The Hulk Palelei (@soathehulk) January 19, 2020

«Felicidades Conor McGregor, has demostrado que has vuelto humilde y la deportividad que has mostrado es casi nula».

I haven't been amazed in a Long time and Connor just made me say wow AGAIN — Rumble Johnson (@Anthony_Rumble) January 19, 2020

«No me he sorprendido en mucho tiempo y Connor solo me hizo decir wow OTRA VEZ».

I don’t care what anybody says or anybody thinks I want some of that I need to test myself against that at some point in my career hats off to @TheNotoriousMMA — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) January 19, 2020

«No me importa lo que nadie diga o nadie piense que quiero algo de eso. Necesito ponerme a prueba en algún momento de mi carrera me quito el sombrero ante Conor McGregor».

Ok ok you talked me into it…I’ll accept your challenge you nice respectful guy you! @TheNotoriousMMA #UFC246 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 19, 2020

«Ok, ok, me convenciste … ¡Aceptaré tu desafío, eres un buen tipo respetos para ti! Conor McGregor».

Donald Cerrone officially connected with zero strikes vs. Conor McGregor. The only other time in his UFC/WEC career where he connected with zero strikes was his WEC debut in 2007, a 56-second submission of Kenneth Alexander that was later overturned due to a drug test. #UFC246 — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) January 19, 2020

«Donald Cerrone conectó oficialmente cero golpes contra Conor McGregor. La única otra vez en su carrera en UFC / WEC donde conectó cero golpes fue en su debut en WEC en 2007, una sumisión de 56 segundos de Kenneth Alexander que luego fue anulada debido a una prueba de drogas».

Ohhhhhhh!!!!!!! He's fucking back y'all 👏🏻👏🏻 The Notorious is fucking back!! Let's gooooo!!! #RedPantyNight #UFC246 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) January 19, 2020

«Ohhhhhhh !!!!!!! Él está de vuelta a todo ¡The Notorious está de vuelta! Vamos!!!».

Conors family in the cage celebrating looking like money. Goals. Lol 🤩Drip the whole fam. — rachaelostovich (@rachaelostovich) January 19, 2020

«La familia de Conor en la jaula celebrando luciendo como dinero. Metas. LLevar toda la familia».