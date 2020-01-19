Reacciones a la victoria de Conor McGregor en UFC 246

UFCpor thelordofdarkness
Reacciones a la victoria de Conor McGregor en UFC 246 1

Conor McGregor levantó su mano por primera vez en más de tres años el sábado cuando derrotó a Donald Cerrone en el evento principal de UFC 246.

McGregor (22-4 MMA, 10-2UFC) regresó al octágono después de 14 meses el sábado y obtuvo una rápida victoria por TKO en el primer round sobre Cerrone (36-14 MMA, 23-11 UFC) en la pelea estelar de peso welter, que tuvo lugar en el T-Mobile Arena de Las Vegas.

Reacciones a la victoria de Conor McGregor en UFC 246

A seguidas las reacciones a la victoria de McGregor:

«McGregor sopló justo a través de él, provocando golpes de hombro- Wow»

«Ese hombre es bueno. Mala movida por tomar esa pelea. Conor McGregor di mi nombre».

«Um … ¿Cowboy fue derrotado en el vestidor? Parecía desgastado y recogido desde el principio».

«¡Siento que eso fue una mierda de boxeo creada para perder, no lo creas!».

«Una cosa es segura, ¡Conor sale listo para alejar a la gente! Instinto asesino supremo».

«Felicidades Conor McGregor, has demostrado que has vuelto humilde y la deportividad que has mostrado es casi nula».

«No me he sorprendido en mucho tiempo y Connor solo me hizo decir wow OTRA VEZ».

«No me importa lo que nadie diga o nadie piense que quiero algo de eso. Necesito ponerme a prueba en algún momento de mi carrera me quito el sombrero ante Conor McGregor».

«Ok, ok, me convenciste … ¡Aceptaré tu desafío, eres un buen tipo respetos para ti! Conor McGregor».

«Donald Cerrone conectó oficialmente cero golpes contra Conor McGregor. La única otra vez en su carrera en UFC / WEC donde conectó cero golpes fue en su debut en WEC en 2007, una sumisión de 56 segundos de Kenneth Alexander que luego fue anulada debido a una prueba de drogas».

«Ohhhhhhh !!!!!!! Él está de vuelta a todo ¡The Notorious está de vuelta! Vamos!!!».

«La familia de Conor en la jaula celebrando luciendo como dinero. Metas. LLevar toda la familia».

Hablamos de