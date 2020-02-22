Las reacciones a la futura inducción de las Gemelas Bella

Las Gemelas Bella van a estar en la clase 2020 del Salón de la Fama de WWE. El anuncio oficial anoche en SmackDown ha provocado todo tipo de reacciones. Para nadie fue una sorpresa, no tanto porque días antes adelantáramos en SÚPER LUCHAS que iba a ocurrir, sino porque después de toda una vida dedicada al imperio McMahon estaba claro que las hermanas iban a recibir el mejor de los premios para dos ex superestrellas.

Habiendo visto el anuncio oficial queremos conocer las mejores reacciones de luchadoras y luchadores de la empresa a esta enorme noticia para las gemelas.

► Reacciones a la inducción de las Gemelas Bella

So cool congrats beautiful ladies! https://t.co/4K8RlC8MsO — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) February 22, 2020

«¡Qué bien! ¡Felicidades, hermosas señoritas!«.

«¡INCREÍBLE!«.

Congratulations @BellaTwins!! Very well deserved 👏👏👏

What a year so far for you both! ❤️ https://t.co/IWcx5rSC2u — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) February 22, 2020

«¡¡Felicidades!! Se lo merecen. ¡Tremendo año está siendo este para ustedes dos!«.

Congratulations!! What a brand the @BellaTwins have built. I’m glad I got to see their career start at day 1 at FCW https://t.co/kJfNqmLKIF — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) February 22, 2020

«¡¡Felicidades!! Que gran marca han creado las Gemelas Bella. Estoy encantado de haber podido seguir su carrera desde el primer día en FCW«.

If anyone knows how to make an impact in @WWE it’s @BellaTwins 😄, congrats to you both on everything! #WWEHOF 💙 mad luv to you! pic.twitter.com/pjPtLhx0jL — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) February 22, 2020

«Si alguien sabe cómo impactar WWE son las Gemelas Bella. ¡Felicidades por todo! ¡Las quiero una locura!».

«¡Totalmente merecido! ¡Felicidades, Gemelas Bella!».

Congratulations @BellaTwins !!! You earned this!! ❤️❤️ I’m so glad I was able to share the ring with you both!! #halloffame @WWE https://t.co/0Hzjy6vHdL — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) February 22, 2020

«¡¡Felicidades!! ¡¡Os lo habéis ganado!! ¡¡Estoy orgullosa de haber podido compartir el encordado con las dos!!«.

«Bien merecido«.

From our first week together in @WWE, I’m always so proud of @BellaTwins! Both worked so hard to learn your craft and always be the very best you could be! I’m so incredibly grateful for the time we shared together all these years🖤❤️ Congrats on your @wwe #halloffame induction! pic.twitter.com/AFLytor1dx — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) February 22, 2020

«¡Desde nuestra primera semana juntas en WWE, siempre he estado orgullosa de ustedes! ¡Trabajaron tan duro para aprender y para ser las mejores que pudieran ser! Estoy realmente agradecida por el tiempo que compartimos juntas todos esos años. ¡Felicidades por su inducción!«.

Awwwwwwww yay!!!!!! Huge congratulations to Brie and Nicole @BellaTwins So happy for you ladies! Always remember how sweet and welcoming you both were backstage, and I know all the girls that you both helped along the way will be cheering loud for this! ❤️😁❤️😁❤️😁 https://t.co/kxlVZqtpu4 — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) February 22, 2020

«Enormes felicidades para Brie y Nicole. ¡Estoy tan feliz por vosotras! ¡Siempre recuerdo cuan dulces y encantadoras fuisteis conmigo y estoy segura de que todas las mujeres a las que ayudasteis están celebrando ahora mismo!».

«Estoy tan feliz por estas dos mujeres increíbles«.

Congratulations 🥳 what an honor & truly deserved! Thank you @BellaTwins for everything you did in your incredible career 🙏❤️ https://t.co/Wr8BWusjVb — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) February 22, 2020