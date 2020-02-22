Las reacciones a la futura inducción de las Gemelas Bella

Las Gemelas Bella van a estar en la clase 2020 del Salón de la Fama de WWE. El anuncio oficial anoche en SmackDown ha provocado todo tipo de reacciones. Para nadie fue una sorpresa, no tanto porque días antes adelantáramos en SÚPER LUCHAS que iba a ocurrir, sino porque después de toda una vida dedicada al imperio McMahon estaba claro que las hermanas iban a recibir el mejor de los premios para dos ex superestrellas.

Habiendo visto el anuncio oficial queremos conocer las mejores reacciones de luchadoras y luchadores de la empresa a esta enorme noticia para las gemelas.

► Reacciones a la inducción de las Gemelas Bella

«¡Qué bien! ¡Felicidades, hermosas señoritas!«.

«¡INCREÍBLE!«.

«¡¡Felicidades!! Se lo merecen. ¡Tremendo año está siendo este para ustedes dos!«.

«¡¡Felicidades!! Que gran marca han creado las Gemelas Bella. Estoy encantado de haber podido seguir su carrera desde el primer día en FCW«.

«Si alguien sabe cómo impactar WWE son las Gemelas Bella. ¡Felicidades por todo! ¡Las quiero una locura!».

«¡Totalmente merecido! ¡Felicidades, Gemelas Bella!».

«¡¡Felicidades!! ¡¡Os lo habéis ganado!! ¡¡Estoy orgullosa de haber podido compartir el encordado con las dos!!«.

«Bien merecido«.

«¡Desde nuestra primera semana juntas en WWE, siempre he estado orgullosa de ustedes! ¡Trabajaron tan duro para aprender y para ser las mejores que pudieran ser! Estoy realmente agradecida por el tiempo que compartimos juntas todos esos años. ¡Felicidades por su inducción!«.

«Enormes felicidades para Brie y Nicole. ¡Estoy tan feliz por vosotras! ¡Siempre recuerdo cuan dulces y encantadoras fuisteis conmigo y estoy segura de que todas las mujeres a las que ayudasteis están celebrando ahora mismo!».

«Estoy tan feliz por estas dos mujeres increíbles«.

«¡Felicidades! ¡Qué honor y que tan bien merecido! Gracias, Gemelas Bella, por todo lo que hicieron en sus increíbles carreras«.

