A Randy Orton no le gustó NXT TakeOver: In Your House... Tommaso Ciampa se molesta

WWEpor William Beltrán
Randy Orton

NXT TakeOver: In Your House dejó una gran sensación entre los fanáticos que lo apreciaron, pues se presentaron 6 grandes luchas de gran calibre que le supieron dar batalla a AEW Double Or Nothing 2020. Sin embargo, hubo una figura importante dentro de WWE a la cual no le gustó: Randy Orton. Sí, el asesino de leyendas se encargó de asesinar la opinión general del show especial presentado a través de WWE Network, y a través de su cuenta de Twitter expresó que no le gustó el show, causando una guerra verbal con Tommaso Ciampa.

► A Randy Orton no le gustó NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Primeramente, Orton dijo lo siguiente:

"¡Escuché que NXT TakeOver: In Your House fue grandioso! Me estoy palmeando la pierna por ustedes, chicos. Sinceramente".

Knee Slap GIF from Knee GIFs

"A mi hija le ha estado costando trabajo dormirse. Afortunadamente encontré la solución: luchas de Randy Orton... Muchos mejor que los somníferos. Sinceramente".

"Parece que herí los sentimientos del autoproclamado líder de vestidor en una escuela de lucha. Avísame cuándo empieza la clase de palmadas en la pierna, para que pueda llevar mi juego al siguiente nivel".

La esposa de Orton añadió:

"Randy, ¿no es ese el mismo tipo que se da crédito por todas estas 'fantásticas luchas' que él NO ayudó a desarrollar?"

Randy Orton Kim Orton

Pero este no ha sido el único duelo que tuvo Orton recientemente en Twitter, dado que así le contestó a un fan:

— Escuché que Backlash será terrible.

— ¿Sí? ¿Quién lo dijo? Será la próxima semana, maldito mark.

Es notable que Orton hable así de NXT, en especial tomando en cuenta que muchas veces ha elogiado a AEW.

Randy Orton no le gustó NXT TakeOver
Randy Orton no le gustó NXT TakeOver
Hablamos de