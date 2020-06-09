NXT TakeOver: In Your House dejó una gran sensación entre los fanáticos que lo apreciaron, pues se presentaron 6 grandes luchas de gran calibre que le supieron dar batalla a AEW Double Or Nothing 2020. Sin embargo, hubo una figura importante dentro de WWE a la cual no le gustó: Randy Orton. Sí, el asesino de leyendas se encargó de asesinar la opinión general del show especial presentado a través de WWE Network, y a través de su cuenta de Twitter expresó que no le gustó el show, causando una guerra verbal con Tommaso Ciampa.

► A Randy Orton no le gustó NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Primeramente, Orton dijo lo siguiente:

"¡Escuché que NXT TakeOver: In Your House fue grandioso! Me estoy palmeando la pierna por ustedes, chicos. Sinceramente".

My daughter has been having trouble sleeping. Luckily I found a remedy. Randy Orton matches. Better than NyQuil. Sincerely #AnEntireLockerRoomWhoBustedTheirAsses https://t.co/r2HN5TjwOY — BLACKHEART (@NXTCiampa) June 8, 2020

"A mi hija le ha estado costando trabajo dormirse. Afortunadamente encontré la solución: luchas de Randy Orton... Muchos mejor que los somníferos. Sinceramente".

Looks like I hurt the feelings of the self appointed lockeroom leader of a wrestling school. Let me know what time #legslap class starts so I can take my game to the next level. https://t.co/c2ECCKL44f — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 8, 2020

"Parece que herí los sentimientos del autoproclamado líder de vestidor en una escuela de lucha. Avísame cuándo empieza la clase de palmadas en la pierna, para que pueda llevar mi juego al siguiente nivel".

La esposa de Orton añadió:

@RandyOrton Isn’t that the same guy who took credit for all those ‘great matches’ that he DIDNT put together? https://t.co/lbbNNDkHEd — Kim Marie ❤️ (@KimKlro) June 8, 2020

"Randy, ¿no es ese el mismo tipo que se da crédito por todas estas 'fantásticas luchas' que él NO ayudó a desarrollar?"

Pero este no ha sido el único duelo que tuvo Orton recientemente en Twitter, dado que así le contestó a un fan:

Yeah? Who said? It’s a week from now ya fuckin mark #greatestwrestlingmatchever https://t.co/jTzYzPiIzJ — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 8, 2020

— Escuché que Backlash será terrible.

— ¿Sí? ¿Quién lo dijo? Será la próxima semana, maldito mark.

Es notable que Orton hable así de NXT, en especial tomando en cuenta que muchas veces ha elogiado a AEW.