Randy Orton tiene una divertida discusión con RJ City

No es demasiado habitual verlo discutiendo con otro luchador en redes sociales, especialmente cuando dicho luchador no forma parte de WWE, pero Randy Orton discute con RJ City en Twitter. Este gladiador independiente nunca ha pasado por el imperio McMahon. Este año, debido a la Era Covid, no lucha desde enero, pero hasta ahora lo han podido ver en empresas del circuito como Empire State Wrestling, Greektown Pro Wrestling o International Wrestling Cartel.

► Randy Orton discute con RJ City

La conversación que ambos lucadores tuvieron durante la cual "La Víbora" bromeó con estar dispuesto a recomendar a City fue la siguiente:

"Dejen de preguntarme cuándo voy a estar en un videojuego de lucha libre. Quizá deberían preguntar a las empresas de videojuegos cuando van a pagarme lo que merezco en comparación con cada uno de esos idiotas hinchados de sus elencos".

"Pregunta. ¿Soy yo un idiota hinchado? De verdad. Me gustaría saberlo. Si lo soy, por favor, guíame hasta un nutricionista profesional. No quiero NO estar en un videojuego porque estoy hinchado. Mierd*, escuché que te pagan seis cifras por la portada de 2K. Espera... (lo estoy comprobando... Sí, lo hacen)".

"Randy ha abierto la nevera, las palabras de mi tweet aún están en tu cabeza. Mira a su sándwich de pastrami y dice: '¡Oye! No tienes nada que decir. Nada va a cambiar lo que mehas hecho. Ahora es el momento de brillar. De tomar lo que es mío. Lo que es mío'".

"Vaya, Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) tenía razón. De verdad eres un idiota. Ahora no puedo sacar esa estúpida melodía de mi cabeza".

"Escuchas voces en tu cabeza...".

"Me aconsejan, me entienden. Que te j*dan por hacerme esto, hermano. Como diría AJ Styles, 'frick you!'... Además, él también es un tipo que piensa que la Tierra es plana. Hablemos de eso".

"Chico, tus tuits están por todas partes, no hay psicología. Cálmate, deja que respiren. Cuenta una historia".

"Veteranos y sus estúpidos consejos. ¿Cómo está tu técnica de bofetada en la pierna? Conozco algunas personas que conocen a otras personas en NXT. Puedo recomendarte".

"RJ City ha renovado con la AWA".

