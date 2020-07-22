No es demasiado habitual verlo discutiendo con otro luchador en redes sociales, especialmente cuando dicho luchador no forma parte de WWE, pero Randy Orton discute con RJ City en Twitter. Este gladiador independiente nunca ha pasado por el imperio McMahon. Este año, debido a la Era Covid, no lucha desde enero, pero hasta ahora lo han podido ver en empresas del circuito como Empire State Wrestling, Greektown Pro Wrestling o International Wrestling Cartel.

► Randy Orton discute con RJ City

La conversación que ambos lucadores tuvieron durante la cual "La Víbora" bromeó con estar dispuesto a recomendar a City fue la siguiente:

Stop asking when I’m gonna be in a wrestling video game. Maybe ask the video game companies when they’re gonna pay a deserved price for my charismatic likeness compared to every other bloated asshole on their rosters. — RJ City (@RJCity1) July 20, 2020

"Dejen de preguntarme cuándo voy a estar en un videojuego de lucha libre. Quizá deberían preguntar a las empresas de videojuegos cuando van a pagarme lo que merezco en comparación con cada uno de esos idiotas hinchados de sus elencos".

Question. Am I a bloated asshole? Seriously. Wanna know. If I am, then please guide me to a professional nutritionist. I don’t want to be NOT in a video game because I am bloated. Shit, heard the cover of that 2K shit banks 6 figures. Wait... (checking...yes, it in fact does) 😘 https://t.co/PiwyagJ8Ux — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 21, 2020

"Pregunta. ¿Soy yo un idiota hinchado? De verdad. Me gustaría saberlo. Si lo soy, por favor, guíame hasta un nutricionista profesional. No quiero NO estar en un videojuego porque estoy hinchado. Mierd*, escuché que te pagan seis cifras por la portada de 2K. Espera... (lo estoy comprobando... Sí, lo hacen)".

Randy opens the fridge, the words of my tweet still whirling in his head. He looks at the leftover pastrami sandwich and speaks softly: “Hey! Nothing you can say. Nothing's gonna change what you've done to me. Now it's time to shine. Gonna take what's mine. Take what's mine.” https://t.co/Of4O4iXXFq — RJ City (@RJCity1) July 21, 2020

"Randy ha abierto la nevera, las palabras de mi tweet aún están en tu cabeza. Mira a su sándwich de pastrami y dice: '¡Oye! No tienes nada que decir. Nada va a cambiar lo que mehas hecho. Ahora es el momento de brillar. De tomar lo que es mío. Lo que es mío'".

Wow @TheMattCardona is right. You really are an asshole. Now I can’t get that stupid tune out of my head. https://t.co/XrBOE65AD5 — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 21, 2020

"Vaya, Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) tenía razón. De verdad eres un idiota. Ahora no puedo sacar esa estúpida melodía de mi cabeza".

You hear voices in your head... https://t.co/hm4N83jzGN — RJ City (@RJCity1) July 21, 2020

"Escuchas voces en tu cabeza...".

🎵 They council me, they understand 🎶 Fuck you for doing this to me bro. As @AJStylesOrg would say, ‘frick’.... also he’s a flat earther. Lets talk about THAT https://t.co/k3OMxpkMP0 — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 21, 2020

"Me aconsejan, me entienden. Que te j*dan por hacerme esto, hermano. Como diría AJ Styles, 'frick you!'... Además, él también es un tipo que piensa que la Tierra es plana. Hablemos de eso".

Kid, your tweets are all over the place, there’s no psychology. Slow down, let them breathe. Tell a story. https://t.co/CnBvbY21Ff — RJ City (@RJCity1) July 21, 2020

"Chico, tus tuits están por todas partes, no hay psicología. Cálmate, deja que respiren. Cuenta una historia".

Frickin old timers and there stupid advice. Hey how’s your leg slap technique? I know some people that know some people down in NxT. Could put in a word. https://t.co/441GKqaMux — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 21, 2020

"Veteranos y sus estúpidos consejos. ¿Cómo está tu técnica de bofetada en la pierna? Conozco algunas personas que conocen a otras personas en NXT. Puedo recomendarte".