Rad Pro Rasslin Green With EVIL | Resultados

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor.
Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento Green With EVIL de la compañía Rad Pro Rasslin celebrado el 18 de marzo de 2023 en la arena BareWolf Brewing en Amesbury, Massachusetts, Estados Unidos. Pudo verse en directo y puede verse bajo demanda en IWTV.
Sold out! Maybe we will announce our second date when we get to 300 followers! pic.twitter.com/xTepJnCKYT
> Rad Pro Rasslin Green With EVIL
- The Break Room (Carl Patrick Alabaster & Ned Relish) vencieron a The Plant Based Prophets (Blossom Oak y Leaf Montgomery)
- Angelo Intellect (con Wally Dangus) venció a CJ Cruzz
- The Pit Boss venció a The Milk Man
- Starla Maedean Crabtree venció a Aislis
- The Botanicals (Bobbi Sapphire y Tang Grey) vencieron a Dev Corp 2000 (Blaster McMassive y Max Smashmaster)
- Stefon King vención a D’Angoleme (con Anjou y Bosc)
Green with EVIL was a blast. A SOLD OUT hot crowd, Fresh Characters, And FUN.
Coming soon to @indiewrestling ! pic.twitter.com/K1cLTDuetR
Tonight!!! First ever @RadProRassle show!! You’re in for a treat pic.twitter.com/Z3FIODAfPu
👏🏻👏🏻 BOTANICALS!!
Introducing “Botanicals” of Rad Pro Wrestling! Two young British mixologists looking to MIX. IT. UP.
🤼 @RadProRassle
Saturday, March 18th
3:30pm Doors | 4:00pm Bell
Barewolf Brewing | Amesbury, MA
12 Oakland St. pic.twitter.com/Ow4TGj7Ux4
The soilent green saviors are coming to Rad Pro Rasslin this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/nOuXzxAgZT
Captain Calcium comes to Rad Pro on March 18th! pic.twitter.com/3niSRKmvWT
Are the Dev Corp om their last legs? Or will their new 2000 branding change their fortune pic.twitter.com/jQvsbHkmP6
Coming to us from her WORLD TOUR ‘94 pic.twitter.com/FwBvoNCYPt
Learn more about Angelo intellect and Sir Wally Dangus! pic.twitter.com/RN2D2SwGN8
The Pit Boss is coming to rad pro! But who are Pinch and Payline? pic.twitter.com/XT1l9xdqS7
Here’s a little insight on Aislis and Flits! pic.twitter.com/oHZV7FoQDA
Learn a little something about the sultan of sass before he takes on D’Angolème in our Main event, on March 18th! pic.twitter.com/oejJjaibFF
Get aquatinted with The Break Room pic.twitter.com/6bLXeF8dgs
Want to know more about our characters? Well, look forward to more of these “meet the character” bio’s pic.twitter.com/rdyCxt30lf
