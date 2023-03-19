Rad Pro Rasslin Green With EVIL | Resultados

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor.

Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento Green With EVIL de la compañía Rad Pro Rasslin celebrado el 18 de marzo de 2023 en la arena BareWolf Brewing en Amesbury, Massachusetts, Estados Unidos. Pudo verse en directo y puede verse bajo demanda en IWTV.

Sold out! Maybe we will announce our second date when we get to 300 followers! pic.twitter.com/xTepJnCKYT — Rad Pro Rasslin’ (@RadProRassle) March 2, 2023

> Rad Pro Rasslin Green With EVIL

The Break Room (Carl Patrick Alabaster & Ned Relish) vencieron a The Plant Based Prophets (Blossom Oak y Leaf Montgomery)

Angelo Intellect (con Wally Dangus) venció a CJ Cruzz

The Pit Boss venció a The Milk Man

Starla Maedean Crabtree venció a Aislis

The Botanicals (Bobbi Sapphire y Tang Grey) vencieron a Dev Corp 2000 (Blaster McMassive y Max Smashmaster)

Stefon King vención a D’Angoleme (con Anjou y Bosc)

Green with EVIL was a blast. A SOLD OUT hot crowd, Fresh Characters, And FUN. Coming soon to @indiewrestling ! pic.twitter.com/K1cLTDuetR — Rad Pro Rasslin’ (@RadProRassle) March 19, 2023

Tonight!!! First ever @RadProRassle show!! You’re in for a treat pic.twitter.com/Z3FIODAfPu — Shannon LeVangie (@ShannonLevangie) March 18, 2023

👏🏻👏🏻 BOTANICALS!! Introducing “Botanicals” of Rad Pro Wrestling! Two young British mixologists looking to MIX. IT. UP. 🤼 @RadProRassle

Saturday, March 18th

3:30pm Doors | 4:00pm Bell

Barewolf Brewing | Amesbury, MA

12 Oakland St. pic.twitter.com/Ow4TGj7Ux4 — Jack Tomlinson (@jacktomlinson00) March 17, 2023

The soilent green saviors are coming to Rad Pro Rasslin this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/nOuXzxAgZT — Rad Pro Rasslin’ (@RadProRassle) March 14, 2023

Captain Calcium comes to Rad Pro on March 18th! pic.twitter.com/3niSRKmvWT — Rad Pro Rasslin’ (@RadProRassle) March 10, 2023

Are the Dev Corp om their last legs? Or will their new 2000 branding change their fortune pic.twitter.com/jQvsbHkmP6 — Rad Pro Rasslin’ (@RadProRassle) March 10, 2023

Coming to us from her WORLD TOUR ‘94 pic.twitter.com/FwBvoNCYPt — Rad Pro Rasslin’ (@RadProRassle) March 10, 2023

Learn more about Angelo intellect and Sir Wally Dangus! pic.twitter.com/RN2D2SwGN8 — Rad Pro Rasslin’ (@RadProRassle) March 9, 2023

The Pit Boss is coming to rad pro! But who are Pinch and Payline? pic.twitter.com/XT1l9xdqS7 — Rad Pro Rasslin’ (@RadProRassle) March 9, 2023

Here’s a little insight on Aislis and Flits! pic.twitter.com/oHZV7FoQDA — Rad Pro Rasslin’ (@RadProRassle) March 8, 2023

Learn a little something about the sultan of sass before he takes on D’Angolème in our Main event, on March 18th! pic.twitter.com/oejJjaibFF — Rad Pro Rasslin’ (@RadProRassle) March 8, 2023

Get aquatinted with The Break Room pic.twitter.com/6bLXeF8dgs — Rad Pro Rasslin’ (@RadProRassle) March 8, 2023