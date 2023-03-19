Rad Pro Rasslin Green With EVIL | Resultados

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWIMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor.

Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento Green With EVIL de la compañía Rad Pro Rasslin celebrado el 18 de marzo de 2023 en la arena BareWolf Brewing en Amesbury, Massachusetts, Estados Unidos. Pudo verse en directo y puede verse bajo demanda en IWTV.

> Rad Pro Rasslin Green With EVIL

  • The Break Room (Carl Patrick Alabaster & Ned Relish) vencieron a The Plant Based Prophets (Blossom Oak y Leaf Montgomery)
  • Angelo Intellect (con Wally Dangus) venció a CJ Cruzz
  • The Pit Boss venció a The Milk Man
  • Starla Maedean Crabtree venció a Aislis
  • The Botanicals (Bobbi Sapphire y Tang Grey) vencieron a Dev Corp 2000 (Blaster McMassive y Max Smashmaster)
  • Stefon King vención a D’Angoleme (con Anjou y Bosc)

