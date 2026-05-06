Primer vistazo: Cartelera AEW Double or Nothing 2026 | 24 de mayo 2026

WWE Backlash 2025 se emitió desde The Enterprise Center en St. Louis, Missouri, y entre otras cosas vimos a John Cena retener el Campeonato Indisputable WWE.

► En el episodio de AEW Double or Nothing 2025 vimos:

TORNEO DE LA FUNDACIÓN OWEN HART, FINAL FEMENIL: Mercedes Moné venció a Jamie Hayter (****) FTR (Cash Wheeler y Dax Harwood) vencieron a Daniel Garcia y Nigel McGuinness (*** 1/2) LUCHA DE CAMILLA: Ricochet venció a Mark Briscoe (****) CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS AEW: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley y Shelton Benjamin, con MVP y MJF) retuvieron ante The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes y Sammy Guevara) (***) CAMPEONATO CONTINENTAL AEW: Kazuchika Okada (c) retuvo ante ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey (*** 1/2) CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL AEW: ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) retuvo ante Mina Shirakawa (*** 1/2) ANARCHY IN THE ARENA: Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs y Katsuyori Shibata vencieron a Jon Moxley, The Young Bucks, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir y Wheeler Yuta (*** 1/2) The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher y Josh Alexander) vencieron a Paragon (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly y Roderick Strong) (***) TORNEO DE LA FUNDACIÓN OWEN HART, FINAL VARONIL: ‘Hangman’ Adam Page venció a Will Ospreay (**** 1/2)

► Cartelera AEW Double or Nothing 2026

AEW estará el domingo 24 de mayo 2026 en el Louis Armstrong Stadium en Queens, New York, coliseo que tiene una capacidad para 14,053 personas.

I QUIT FIGHT MATCH POR EL CAMPEONATO DE PAREJAS AEW: FTR (Cash Wheeler y Dax Harwood) (c) vs. Adam Copeland y Christian Cage

CAMPEONATO INTERNACIONAL AEW: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita