Este sábado, NXT presentará su nuevo PLE, que será transmitido por YouTube en Estados Unidos y por Netflix a nivel internacional. Su sede será The Factory at the District, en St. Louis, Missouri.

► El año pasado en NXT Stand & Deliver

CONTENDIENTES #1 AL CAMPEONATO FEMENIL DE PAREJAS WWE: Gigi Dolin y Tatum Paxley vencieron a Cora Jade y Roxanne Perez, a Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley y Jacy Jayne) y a Meta-Four (Lash Legend y Jakara Jackson) (***½). CAMPEONATO NORTEAMERICANO NXT: Ricky Saints retuvo ante Ethan Page (***½). CAMPEONATO DE PAREJAS NXT: Hank and Tank (Hank Walker y Tank Ledger) se coronaron al vencer a Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer y Axiom) (****). LUCHA DE ESCALERAS, CAMPEONATO FEMENIL NORTEAMERICANO NXT (VACANTE): Sol Ruca se coronó al vencer a Izzi Dame, Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, Thea Hail y Zaria (***½). DarkState (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin y Saquon Shugars) vencieron a The D’Angelo Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo y Luca Crusifino) (***½). CAMPEONATO FEMENIL NXT: Stephanie Vaquer retuvo ante Giulia, Jaida Parker y Jordynne Grace (****). CAMPEONATO NXT: Oba Femi retuvo ante Je’Von Evans y Trick Williams (****).

► Este sábado en NXT Stand & Deliver

El pasado 2 de febrero, Joe Hendry ganó el vacante Campeonato NXT en una lucha multitudinaria de escaleras, deshaciéndose al final de Ricky Saints. A partir de ahí, Saints se alió con Ethan Page, entonces Campeón Norteamericano NXT, e intentó ayudarlo a retener el título ante Myles Borne, pero fue neutralizado por Hendry. En NXT Vengeance Day, Hendry retuvo ante Saints, pese a la intervención fallida de Page. Días después, Tony D’Angelo se sumó a la rivalidad. La situación escaló en las semanas siguientes, con ataques cruzados entre los involucrados. Finalmente, el gerente general interino de NXT, Robert Stone, oficializó una Fatal 4-Way por el Campeonato NXT entre Hendry, D’Angelo, Page y Saints. ¿Podrá Hendry retener el título o veremos a un nuevo monarca?

El cartel de NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 es: