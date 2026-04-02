Este sábado, NXT presentará su nuevo PLE, que será transmitido por YouTube en Estados Unidos y por Netflix a nivel internacional. Su sede será The Factory at the District, en St. Louis, Missouri.
► El año pasado en NXT Stand & Deliver
- CONTENDIENTES #1 AL CAMPEONATO FEMENIL DE PAREJAS WWE: Gigi Dolin y Tatum Paxley vencieron a Cora Jade y Roxanne Perez, a Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley y Jacy Jayne) y a Meta-Four (Lash Legend y Jakara Jackson) (***½).
- CAMPEONATO NORTEAMERICANO NXT: Ricky Saints retuvo ante Ethan Page (***½).
- CAMPEONATO DE PAREJAS NXT: Hank and Tank (Hank Walker y Tank Ledger) se coronaron al vencer a Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer y Axiom) (****).
- LUCHA DE ESCALERAS, CAMPEONATO FEMENIL NORTEAMERICANO NXT (VACANTE): Sol Ruca se coronó al vencer a Izzi Dame, Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, Thea Hail y Zaria (***½).
- DarkState (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin y Saquon Shugars) vencieron a The D’Angelo Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo y Luca Crusifino) (***½).
- CAMPEONATO FEMENIL NXT: Stephanie Vaquer retuvo ante Giulia, Jaida Parker y Jordynne Grace (****).
- CAMPEONATO NXT: Oba Femi retuvo ante Je’Von Evans y Trick Williams (****).
► Este sábado en NXT Stand & Deliver
El pasado 2 de febrero, Joe Hendry ganó el vacante Campeonato NXT en una lucha multitudinaria de escaleras, deshaciéndose al final de Ricky Saints. A partir de ahí, Saints se alió con Ethan Page, entonces Campeón Norteamericano NXT, e intentó ayudarlo a retener el título ante Myles Borne, pero fue neutralizado por Hendry. En NXT Vengeance Day, Hendry retuvo ante Saints, pese a la intervención fallida de Page. Días después, Tony D’Angelo se sumó a la rivalidad. La situación escaló en las semanas siguientes, con ataques cruzados entre los involucrados. Finalmente, el gerente general interino de NXT, Robert Stone, oficializó una Fatal 4-Way por el Campeonato NXT entre Hendry, D’Angelo, Page y Saints. ¿Podrá Hendry retener el título o veremos a un nuevo monarca?
El cartel de NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 es:
- CAMPEONATO NXT: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page vs. Tony D’Angelo.
- CAMPEONATO FEMENIL NXT: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Kendal Grey vs. Lola Vice.
- CAMPEONATO NORTEAMERICANO NXT: Myles Borne (c) vs. Johnny Gargano.
- CAMPEONATO FEMENIL NORTEAMERICANO NXT: Tatum Paxley (c) vs. Blake Monroe.
- CAMPEONATO DE PAREJAS NXT: The Vanity Project (Brad Baylor y Ricky Smokes, con Jackson Drake) (c) vs. Los Americanos (Bravo Americano y Rayo Americano, con El Grande Americano).
- Sol Ruca vs. Zaria.
- Shiloh Hill, Wren Sinclair, EK Prosper, Hank Walker y Tank Ledger) vs. Birth Right (Lexis King, Arianna Grace, Channing Lorenzo, Charlie Dempsey y Uriah Connors).