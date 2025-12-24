Previo AEW Collision 25 de diciembre 2025 | Konosuke Takeshita vs. Máscara Dorada

Previo AEW Collision 25 de diciembre 2025 | Konosuke Takeshita vs. Máscara Dorada

Este jueves 25 de diciembre, AEW Collision se emitirá grabado desde el Hammerstein Ballroom, en New York City, New York.

►La semana pasada

Las luchas presentadas fueron:

  1. CONTINENTAL CLASSIC, LIGA DORADA: Jack Perry [3] venció a Mike Bailey [6] (***1/2).
  2. Eddie Kingston venció a Nathan Cruz (**1/2).
  3. CAMPEONATO FEMENIL INDISPUTABLE REVPRO: Alex Windsor se coronó al vencer a Mercedes Mone (c) (**1/2).
  4. CONTINENTAL CLASSIC, LIGA DORADA: Kevin Knight [6] venció a Kazuchika Okada [6] (****).

► Este jueves en AEW Christmas Collision

Cobertura y resultados AEW Collision 25 de diciembre 2025 | Konosuke Takeshita vs. Máscara Dorada
AEW Collision 25 de diciembre 2025.

La última fecha del Continental Classic se emitirá en el día de Navidad, y en ella veremos al líder de la Liga Azul, Konosuke Takeshita (10 puntos) enfrentar a Máscara Dorada (6 puntos), quien aunque ya no tiene probabilidades de llegar a la final, puede dejar su marca si termina el torneo venciendo al Campeón Mundial de Peso Completo IWGP. Será una dura batalla con la cual, además de terminar la justa, quedará todo listo para las finales el próximo sábado en Worlds End.

El cartel completo de AEW Christmas Collision 2025 es:

LA LUCHA SIGUE...
