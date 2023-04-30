Como cada fin de semana, tanto ayer sábado como hoy domingo no están faltando los eventos luchísticos independientes alrededor del mundo, y en Súper Luchas intentamos traer para nuestros lectores todos los que podemos, en especial lo más interesantes, y no cabe duda de que Prestige Roseland 5 fue uno de los más llamativos. La promoción con sede en Oregon fundada en 2017, Prestige Wrestling, contó con la presencia de grandes nombres de los encordados como Penta el Zero M, Daniel García, Shawn Spears, Miyu Yamashita o la enorme promesa Nick Wayne.

Vamos primero con los resulatados de los combates:

No solo con luchadores de compañías como AEW contó este evento sino también con reconocidos nombres independientes como Tom Lawlor, a quien vemos mucho en NJPW, el popular Effy o Kevin Blackwood.

Y a continuación vemos unas cuantas imágenes de los mismos:

