Como cada fin de semana, tanto ayer sábado como hoy domingo no están faltando los eventos luchísticos independientes alrededor del mundo, y en Súper Luchas intentamos traer para nuestros lectores todos los que podemos, en especial lo más interesantes, y no cabe duda de que Prestige Roseland 5 fue uno de los más llamativos. La promoción con sede en Oregon fundada en 2017, Prestige Wrestling, contó con la presencia de grandes nombres de los encordados como Penta el Zero M, Daniel García, Shawn Spears, Miyu Yamashita o la enorme promesa Nick Wayne.
- Prestige Hybrid Moments | Resultados | Bailey, Shelley, Sabin, Slamovich, Suzuki….
- Prestige Reality Unfolds | Resultados | Alex Shelley, Masha Slamovich en acción.
***TONIGHT***
PLEASE RETWEET
Roseland Theater
Portland, Oregon
All Ages
VIP doors at 4:45 PM // GA doors at 6:00 PM.
Live on IWTV at 7:00 PM PST (use code PRESTIGE when signing up).
Tickets available at the door! pic.twitter.com/pU4IVrVK5e
— Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) April 29, 2023
> Prestige Roseland 5
Vamos primero con los resulatados de los combates:
- Nick Wayne venció a Judas Icarus
- Sonico venció a Bryan Keith
- Campeonato de Parejas Prestige: Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) vencieron a C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) para ganar el título
- Drexl venció a Effy
- Daniel García venció a Robert Martyr
- Ethan HD, JAIDEN y Kris Brady vencieron a State Of Emergency (Miles Deville y Sebastian Wolfe) y Travis Williams
- Miyu Yamashita venció a Liiza Hall y Trish Adora
- Shawn Spears venció a Tom Lawlor
- Penta el Zero M venció a Kevin Blackwood
No solo con luchadores de compañías como AEW contó este evento sino también con reconocidos nombres independientes como Tom Lawlor, a quien vemos mucho en NJPW, el popular Effy o Kevin Blackwood.
Y a continuación vemos unas cuantas imágenes de los mismos:
Balcony seats let's gooooo #PrestigeRoseland pic.twitter.com/f0ZNpTtNF9
— Nerves 'Sonic OC' End (@nervesend) April 30, 2023
JUDAS ICARUS!! @thejudasicarus @thenickwayne @WrestlePrestige #PRESTIGEROSELAND pic.twitter.com/nTrb1XMF6g
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) April 30, 2023
Butterfly elbow driver from Judas Icarus! #PRESTIGERoseland @WrestlePrestige @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/3RpoLkAm4j
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 30, 2023
.@TheApexRM is not amused. #PRESTIGERoseland @WrestlePrestige @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/kZKRYCSAJA
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 30, 2023
.@GarciaWrestling with some appreciation. #PRESTIGERoseland @WrestlePrestige @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/oiD0qb0v4O
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 30, 2023
OUCH! @GarciaWrestling VS @TheApexRM #PrestigeRoseland pic.twitter.com/4CL2bWEktr
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) April 30, 2023
Hes a Damn Fighter! @TheApexRM #PrestigeRoseland pic.twitter.com/YEQTsc0irQ
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) April 30, 2023
@GarciaWrestling vs @TheApexRM 🔥🔥💪
This is awesome! #PrestigeRoseland pic.twitter.com/1vzpDHKSZr
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) April 30, 2023
he kicked out! 😱#prestigeroseland @GarciaWrestling @TheApexRM @WrestlePrestige pic.twitter.com/GXA9E1wMFg
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) April 30, 2023
Beautiful move from @TheApexRM! #PrestigeRoseland pic.twitter.com/CbLfEJ7Jfn
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) April 30, 2023
That Bounty will not be paid out and Alan Angels still have a SÓNICO problem‼️ #PrestigeRpseland #Roseland5 pic.twitter.com/KfxtZovffQ
— Issa – PWI 📸 Contributor (@IssitaMarie) April 30, 2023
THIS MATCH‼️⁉️ #PrestigeRoseland #Roseland5 pic.twitter.com/bahEflAsGi
— Issa – PWI 📸 Contributor (@IssitaMarie) April 30, 2023
#PrestigeRoseland @TrishAdora202 pic.twitter.com/kf9oi5Y34M
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) April 30, 2023
#PrestigeRoseland @liiza_hall pic.twitter.com/4apgZJ4SUw
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) April 30, 2023
THAT'S GOING TO LEAVE A MARK #PrestigeRoseland pic.twitter.com/3CEZAySSpq
— Nerves 'Sonic OC' End (@nervesend) April 30, 2023
#PrestigeRoseland @blkwdxvx pic.twitter.com/xDwHbuuYgd
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) April 30, 2023
#PrestigeRoseland @PENTAELZEROM @blkwdxvx pic.twitter.com/u1q0JYVkm0
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) April 30, 2023
AND THAT'S UNO DOS AND TRES#PrestigeRoseland pic.twitter.com/lRME81FQtM
— Nerves 'Sonic OC' End (@nervesend) April 30, 2023
Sometimes you get a chance to see some wild shit – thanks @WrestlePrestige
You’ll always remember your first @C00LDAD69
(ps if you squint you can find @BeastModeManny )#PrestigeRoseland #ThisIsWrestling pic.twitter.com/Jh5INci7fv
— Bud Hardcastle, CPAP (@FletcherJohnson) April 30, 2023
PENTA dijo – “Si me vas a pegar, pégame con ganas‼️ Aquí me medio encuere pa’ sentirlo” #zeromiedo #PrestigeRoseland #Roseland5 pic.twitter.com/Bbkfc7kRwP
— Issa – PWI 📸 Contributor (@IssitaMarie) April 30, 2023
¿Qué promociones independientes te gustan?
- RAW 24 de abril 2023 | Resultados | Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest.
- NXT 25 de abril 2023 | Resultados | Spring Breakin’.
- DYNAMITE 26 de abril 2023 | Resultados | Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin.
- IMPACT! 27 de abril 2023 | Resultados | Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taylor Wilde.
- SMACKDOWN 28 de abril 2023 | Resultados | Sami Zayn y Kevin Owens vs. Usos.
- RAMPAGE 28 de abril 2023 | Resultados | Cash Wheeler vs. Jay Lethal.