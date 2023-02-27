Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento Perfection Or Vanity de la compañía Beyond Wrestling celebrado el 26 de febrero de 2023 en White Eagle en Worcester, Massachusetts, Estados Unidos.

> Perfection Or Vanity Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates: Channing Thomas (con Sidney Bakabella) venció a Thomas Santell

Bobby Orlando venció a Aaron Rourke, Ichiban y Desmond Cole

Clara Carreras vs Shannon Levangie terminó sin resultado después de una interrupción de Megan Bayne

Ray Jaz venció a Ricky Shane Page

Allie Katch venció a Love, Doug

Teddy Goodz y Little Mean Kathleen vencieron a Allie Katch y Love, Doug

Slade venció a Andy Brown

Above The Rest (Gabriel Skye y Tristan Thai) vencieron a The Mane Event (Midas Black y Jay Lyon)

Max Caster venció a CPA

Willow Nightingale venció a Don Barry

Zack Sabre Jr. venció a Ryan Clancy

Campeonato de Parejas IWTV: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller y Kylon King) vencieron a Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini y Kevin Ku) para ganar el título Y a continuación vemos algunas imágenes del show:

WHAT AN ARMBAR COUNTER FROM ZSJ!!! 🤩 #PerfectionOrVanity pic.twitter.com/6qfKsiwseQ — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 27, 2023

HAHAHAHA GET REKT THE GODDESS IS BACK #PerfectionOrVanity pic.twitter.com/qElBaensRi — self (@amarknamedself) February 27, 2023

There’s only one man. No, machine that can stop ray jaz #PerfectionOrVanity pic.twitter.com/LVNd92CKH0 — shortround (@BryanFunkster) February 27, 2023

THEY FUCKING DID IT!!!!! MIRACLE GENERATION are your NEW IWTV World Tag Champs following POWER PLEX in an INSANT CLASSIC WITH VIF! #PerfectionOrVanity @LittleKylon pic.twitter.com/ROLI1USULN — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 27, 2023

MIRACLE GEN WITH A CHASING THE DRAGON #PerfectionOrVanity pic.twitter.com/pnGU2rwo32 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 27, 2023

