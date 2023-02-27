Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento Perfection Or Vanity de la compañía Beyond Wrestling celebrado el 26 de febrero de 2023 en White Eagle en Worcester, Massachusetts, Estados Unidos.
We're LIVE on IWTV as @beyondwrestling presents #PerfectionOrVanity! pic.twitter.com/m56aBHdiol
— IWTV (@indiewrestling) February 27, 2023
> Perfection Or Vanity
Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:
- Channing Thomas (con Sidney Bakabella) venció a Thomas Santell
- Bobby Orlando venció a Aaron Rourke, Ichiban y Desmond Cole
- Clara Carreras vs Shannon Levangie terminó sin resultado después de una interrupción de Megan Bayne
- Ray Jaz venció a Ricky Shane Page
- Allie Katch venció a Love, Doug
- Teddy Goodz y Little Mean Kathleen vencieron a Allie Katch y Love, Doug
- Slade venció a Andy Brown
- Above The Rest (Gabriel Skye y Tristan Thai) vencieron a The Mane Event (Midas Black y Jay Lyon)
- Max Caster venció a CPA
- Willow Nightingale venció a Don Barry
- Zack Sabre Jr. venció a Ryan Clancy
- Campeonato de Parejas IWTV: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller y Kylon King) vencieron a Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini y Kevin Ku) para ganar el título
Y a continuación vemos algunas imágenes del show:
#PerfectionOrVanity @AllieKATCH pic.twitter.com/QJTrS9Oy2O
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) February 27, 2023
LETS GO!!!!! #PerfectionOrVanity pic.twitter.com/xzz7hIBhBn
— 🤠Ms. JMo Page-Parker🏆 (@jmothemermaid) February 27, 2023
WHAT AN ARMBAR COUNTER FROM ZSJ!!! 🤩 #PerfectionOrVanity pic.twitter.com/6qfKsiwseQ
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 27, 2023
Thank you @beyondwrestling for an awesome show tonight. #PerfectionOrVanity pic.twitter.com/Pepe1CFXaW
— Mike (@lolMikePeterson) February 27, 2023
YOUR NEWWWWWW @indiewrestling INDEPENDENT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!!!! It’s a Miracle on Greet Street!!!! #PerfectionOrVanity @beyondwrestling pic.twitter.com/qnDXj2nTB2
— Adam Cardoza a.k.a. (@juliusblaise) February 27, 2023
Jacked Sabre Jr. #PerfectionOrVanity pic.twitter.com/TwWQ978zen
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) February 27, 2023
HAHAHAHA GET REKT THE GODDESS IS BACK #PerfectionOrVanity pic.twitter.com/qElBaensRi
— self (@amarknamedself) February 27, 2023
Thats one way to win! @LoveDoug_ @AllieKATCH @LILMEANKATHLEEN PIST! #PerfectionOrVanity pic.twitter.com/o6b3Pprmkq
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) February 27, 2023
There’s only one man. No, machine that can stop ray jaz #PerfectionOrVanity pic.twitter.com/LVNd92CKH0
— shortround (@BryanFunkster) February 27, 2023
THEY FUCKING DID IT!!!!! MIRACLE GENERATION are your NEW IWTV World Tag Champs following POWER PLEX in an INSANT CLASSIC WITH VIF! #PerfectionOrVanity @LittleKylon pic.twitter.com/ROLI1USULN
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 27, 2023
Platinum Max Caster!! @PlatinumMax #perfectionorVanity @beyondwrestling pic.twitter.com/IY9XP05FOa
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) February 27, 2023
MIRACLE GEN WITH A CHASING THE DRAGON #PerfectionOrVanity pic.twitter.com/pnGU2rwo32
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 27, 2023
También puedes ver los resultados e imágenes de otros eventos independientes recientes:
- RevPro Live In Birmingham | Resultados e imágenes | Will Ospreay en acción.
- ICW The 11th Annual Square Go! | Resultados e imágenes.
- ETU Lightning In A Bottle | Resultados e imágenes | Matt Cardona en acción.
- BodyZoi Fly Or Crash | Resultados e imágenes | Bandido en acción.
- B!P Plastic Cup Politics | Resultados e imágenes.
- Started From The Bottom | Resultados e imágenes.
- ASPW Internacional | Resultados e imágenes.
- ICW No Holds Barred Volume 41 y 42 | Resultados e imágenes.
- PPW Magnum Opus #4 | Resultados.
- Hawkamania XXIX: Lovesick | Resultados e imágenes.