Perfection Or Vanity | Resultados e imágenes | Zack Sabre Jr. y dos AEW en acción

Por | | ,

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWIMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento Perfection Or Vanity de la compañía Beyond Wrestling celebrado el 26 de febrero de 2023 en White Eagle en Worcester, Massachusetts, Estados Unidos.

> Perfection Or Vanity

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

  • Channing Thomas (con Sidney Bakabella) venció a Thomas Santell
  • Bobby Orlando venció a Aaron Rourke, Ichiban y Desmond Cole
  • Clara Carreras vs Shannon Levangie terminó sin resultado después de una interrupción de Megan Bayne
  • Ray Jaz venció a Ricky Shane Page
  • Allie Katch venció a Love, Doug
  • Teddy Goodz y Little Mean Kathleen vencieron a Allie Katch y Love, Doug
  • Slade venció a Andy Brown
  • Above The Rest (Gabriel Skye y Tristan Thai) vencieron a The Mane Event (Midas Black y Jay Lyon)
  • Max Caster venció a CPA
  • Willow Nightingale venció a Don Barry
  • Zack Sabre Jr. venció a Ryan Clancy
  • Campeonato de Parejas IWTV: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller y Kylon King) vencieron a Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini y Kevin Ku) para ganar el título

Y a continuación vemos algunas imágenes del show:

También puedes ver los resultados e imágenes de otros eventos independientes recientes:

Síguenos en Google Noticias para mantenerte siempre informado.

Suscríbete
Notificación de
guest

0 Comentarios
Inline Feedbacks
Ver todos los comentarios
0
Nos gustaría escuchar tu opinión.x