PawCade: The Final Chapter | Resultados e imágenes

Viajamos hasta New Albany, Indiana, en el medio oeste de Estados Unidos, un estado en el que encontramos organizaciones de renombre dentro de la lucha libre profesional como Independent Wrestling Association Mid-South o Black Label Pro Wrestling así como también otras no tan conocidas como New Era Wrestling o New Wave Professional Wrestling. Hoy nos adentramos en el reciente evento PawCade: The Final Chapter, que tuvo lugar el pasado sábado 15 de abril en Our Lady Of Perpetual Hops.
> PawCade: The Final Chapter
- Hubo diez campanadas como tributo al difunto Sean Patrick O’Brien.
- Doug French Memorial Canine Cup: Hardway Heeter venció a Kerry Awful, Mance Warner, Kevin Giza, Mad Dog Connelly y Cole Radrick
- Doug French Memorial Canine Cup: Jeffrey John venció a Randi West y Hardcore Charles
- Doug French Memorial Canine Cup: Don’t Die Miles venció a Schwartzy y Zodiak
- Doug French Memorial Canine Cup: Max Zero venció a Dylan Derringer y Lobo Okami
- Aaron Williams venció a HoodFoot
- Chase Holiday venció a Anakin Murphy
- Dog Collar Thumbtack Deathmatch: Chad French venció a Daniel Luck
- Doug French Memorial Canine Cup Final: Jeffrey John venció a Max Zero, Don’t Die Miles y Hardway Heeter
- Campeonato de Parejas Brawl USA: First Class (c) venció a The Creeps
- MidwestTerritory.com Championship Chain: Jeffrey John venció a Joseph A-Game Alexander (c), MERC y Matt Diesel para ganar la cadena. John cobró su oportunidad titular durante el combate.
- (Not Dr. Death) Steve! Williams ganó la Last Stampede Battle Royal
- Ruff Day to Die Fans Bring the Weapons Deathmatch: Dimitri Alexandrov venció a Kai Fayden
THE HORNET CRACKED JEFF!!! LFG #Pawcade pic.twitter.com/13HCZhIlUi
— Just J (@JustJ317) April 15, 2023
Got to see @ManceWarner live for the first time in YEARS today and I was GEEKED.
So glad he was at #Pawcade today!
( Don’t tell Miles but I think I popped more for Mance than them 😂😂 ) pic.twitter.com/NrxrLyih1l
— Just J (@JustJ317) April 16, 2023
S T E V E .@NotDrDeath #pawcade pic.twitter.com/MG9Ma8vFx6
— jordan from Indiana 💛 (@thisisjrose) April 15, 2023
Better punch than 95% of the guys on TV @NotDrDeath pic.twitter.com/IUMOBxzCYh
— BostonNooga (@BostonNooga) April 15, 2023
The internet’s favorite wrestlers, @IamJeffreyJohn and @NotDrDeath. #PawcadeFC pic.twitter.com/cLCtNuGKFZ
— Gary Joseph Wilson (@gjw34) April 16, 2023
American (Blood) Dragon
📸 @Lodis88 at #Pawcade pic.twitter.com/AoAhM763C9
— Kai Fayden (@Kaiabustah) April 16, 2023
I was told there would be dogs. #pawcade pic.twitter.com/rnq8iXEwYu
— Rat David hates you 🌙 (@kelleehatesyou) April 15, 2023