PawCade: The Final Chapter | Resultados e imágenes

Viajamos hasta New Albany, Indiana, en el medio oeste de Estados Unidos, un estado en el que encontramos organizaciones de renombre dentro de la lucha libre profesional como Independent Wrestling Association Mid-South o Black Label Pro Wrestling así como también otras no tan conocidas como New Era Wrestling o New Wave Professional Wrestling. Hoy nos adentramos en el reciente evento PawCade: The Final Chapter, que tuvo lugar el pasado sábado 15 de abril en Our Lady Of Perpetual Hops.

LESS than 50 tickets left. Let's sell this out for the pups and SPO https://t.co/d15prUAsoP pic.twitter.com/aDPRKcCHv3

Benefit for the Salem, Indiana Animal Shelter and the family of SPO.

Got to see @ManceWarner live for the first time in YEARS today and I was GEEKED.

So glad he was at #Pawcade today!

( Don’t tell Miles but I think I popped more for Mance than them 😂😂 ) pic.twitter.com/NrxrLyih1l

— Just J (@JustJ317) April 16, 2023