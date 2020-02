Paul Heyman y MVP: lo que traería esta conexión a WWE

View this post on Instagram

One for the history books. My FINAL WWE match took place on Monday Night RAW against my close friend and legend @619iamlucha A great way to close out that chapter. The end of my career looms larger every month. It's been one HELL of a ride! I'm not finished just yet. But soon. Very soon. Thank you @wwe and the #wweuniverse for all the love!!! What an amazing week I've had.