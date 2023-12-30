Nuevo combate para la Zero Hour de AEW Worlds End

Logo AEW Worlds End — SuperLuchas

Stokely Hathaway en un embaucador nato, y lleva algún tiempo mostrando interés en ejercer de mánager de Kris Statlander, aunque precisamente ahora la gladiadora ya no porte el Campeonato TBS, tras perderlo en Full Gear 2023

Y anoche, durante Rampage, Hathaway logró convencer a Statlander para que en vez de hacer dupla con Willow Nightingale, como ellas tenían pensado, la enfrente, dentro de la previa de AEW Worlds End, denominada Zero Hour.

Statlander y Nightingale ya se midieron hace dos meses, en el último Battle Of The Belts, donde «The Galaxy’s Greatest Alien» defendió exitosamente el Campeonato TBS que todavía portaba. 

Superluchas - Dos mujeres con cabello afro sentadas en un sofá discutiendo emocionadas sobre el evento Nuevo combate para la Hora Cero de AEW Worlds End.
► Cartel ¿definitivo? de AEW Worlds End

Este duelo supone el tercero de la Zero Hour de Worlds End, y presumiblemente termina de configurar el cartel del PPV, que tendrá lugar hoy desde el Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum de Uniondale (New York, EEUU).

 

[ZERO HOUR]

  • CAMPEONATO FTW: Hook (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

  • BATALLA CAMPAL POR UNA OPORTUNIDAD AL CAMPEONATO TNT: 20 luchadores por anunciar

  • Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale

 

 

