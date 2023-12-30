Nuevo combate para la Zero Hour de AEW Worlds End

Stokely Hathaway en un embaucador nato, y lleva algún tiempo mostrando interés en ejercer de mánager de Kris Statlander, aunque precisamente ahora la gladiadora ya no porte el Campeonato TBS, tras perderlo en Full Gear 2023.
Y anoche, durante Rampage, Hathaway logró convencer a Statlander para que en vez de hacer dupla con Willow Nightingale, como ellas tenían pensado, la enfrente, dentro de la previa de AEW Worlds End, denominada Zero Hour.
Statlander y Nightingale ya se midieron hace dos meses, en el último Battle Of The Belts, donde «The Galaxy’s Greatest Alien» defendió exitosamente el Campeonato TBS que todavía portaba.
► Cartel ¿definitivo? de AEW Worlds End
Este duelo supone el tercero de la Zero Hour de Worlds End, y presumiblemente termina de configurar el cartel del PPV, que tendrá lugar hoy desde el Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum de Uniondale (New York, EEUU).
CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL AEW: Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho
CAMPEONATO TNT, LUCHA SIN DESCALIFICACIÓN: Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland
CAMPEONATO TBS: Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadon
Ricky Starks, Big Bill y The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita y Powerhouse Hobbs) (con Don Callis) vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Sting y Darby Allin
FINAL DEL CONTINENTAL CLASSIC POR LA TRIPLE CORONA DE AEW: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston
Andrade El Ídolo vs. Miro
- Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Mark Briscoe y Daniel Garcia vs. Brody King, Jay White, Jay Lethal y Rush
[ZERO HOUR]
CAMPEONATO FTW: Hook (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta
BATALLA CAMPAL POR UNA OPORTUNIDAD AL CAMPEONATO TNT: 20 luchadores por anunciar
- Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale
