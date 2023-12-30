Nuevo combate para la Zero Hour de AEW Worlds End

Stokely Hathaway en un embaucador nato, y lleva algún tiempo mostrando interés en ejercer de mánager de Kris Statlander, aunque precisamente ahora la gladiadora ya no porte el Campeonato TBS, tras perderlo en Full Gear 2023.

Y anoche, durante Rampage, Hathaway logró convencer a Statlander para que en vez de hacer dupla con Willow Nightingale, como ellas tenían pensado, la enfrente, dentro de la previa de AEW Worlds End, denominada Zero Hour.

Statlander y Nightingale ya se midieron hace dos meses, en el último Battle Of The Belts, donde «The Galaxy’s Greatest Alien» defendió exitosamente el Campeonato TBS que todavía portaba.

Este duelo supone el tercero de la Zero Hour de Worlds End, y presumiblemente termina de configurar el cartel del PPV, que tendrá lugar hoy desde el Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum de Uniondale (New York, EEUU).

[ZERO HOUR]

Can Willow Nightingale put all of Stokely Hathaways accusations of her and Kris Statlander to rest at #AEWWorldsEnd?



Watch #AEWRampage #NewYearsSmash on TNT!@WillowWrestles | @callmekrisstat | @StokelyHathaway | @ReneePaquette pic.twitter.com/yoEPVMgKsX