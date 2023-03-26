New South Wrestling no es una de las promociones independientes de lucha libre profesional más reconocidas del estado de Kentucky. Así calificaríamos más bien a Ohio Valley Wrestling o Universal Championship Wrestling, así como la extinta Derby City Wrestling. Pero la traemos hoy a Súper Luchas para conocer su reciente evento NSW Upstart Saturday Night. También porque en él estuvo luchando ni más ni menos que Jay Lethal, uno de los mejores del mundo en los encordados, que en la actualidad está trabajando, entre otras empresas, en All Elite Wrestling.

Main event : @garrisaoncreed wants a piece of @TheLethalJay and he will get it this Saturday night! pic.twitter.com/dUVY1g1lEw

Available on https://t.co/XjrOe25fFn or at the door

Let's Break down the card for this Saturday night!

Tanto en 2022 como en 2023 hasta ahora, la compañía donde más activo ha estado Jay Lethal ha sido AEW. Pero no ha dejado de trabajar en muchas otras, algunas también grandes como Lucha Libre Worldwide AAA o New Japan Pro Wrestling. Este año también estuvo luchando en WrestlePro o America’s Academy of Pro Wrestling.

After my victory at @NewSouthKY I had to get a photo with one of the best to ever do it, @TheLethalJay

Legit one of the best on the planet right now.#jaylethal #lethalinjection #professionalwrestling #newsouthwrestling #allelitewrestling pic.twitter.com/W7qGyxtrGx

— Ev🔪l Nate Hewitt (@evil_n8tehewitt) March 26, 2023