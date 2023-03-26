New South Wrestling no es una de las promociones independientes de lucha libre profesional más reconocidas del estado de Kentucky. Así calificaríamos más bien a Ohio Valley Wrestling o Universal Championship Wrestling, así como la extinta Derby City Wrestling. Pero la traemos hoy a Súper Luchas para conocer su reciente evento NSW Upstart Saturday Night. También porque en él estuvo luchando ni más ni menos que Jay Lethal, uno de los mejores del mundo en los encordados, que en la actualidad está trabajando, entre otras empresas, en All Elite Wrestling.
> NSW Upstart Saturday Night
- Lucha individual: Carson Drake venció a Icon Lee
- Lucha individual: Matt Atreya venció a Dewayne Davis
- Lucha individual: Coby Cain venció a Klayton Cannon
- Lucha de parejas: Nurse Mika y Troy Parker (con Scott Diamond) vencieron a Arie Alexander y Chase Bennett
- Lucha individual: Evil Nate venció a Andrew Reed
- Campeonato de Parejas New South Upstart: The Box Office Blonds (Adam Swayze y Rex) vencieron a Marcus Johnson y Marty Clay
- Lucha individual: Garrisaon Creed vs. Jay Lethal acabó sin resultado
- Lucha de tercias: Jay Lethal, Marcus Johnson y Marty Clay vencieron a Garrisaon Creed y The Box Office Blonds (Adam Swayze y Rex)
Tanto en 2022 como en 2023 hasta ahora, la compañía donde más activo ha estado Jay Lethal ha sido AEW. Pero no ha dejado de trabajar en muchas otras, algunas también grandes como Lucha Libre Worldwide AAA o New Japan Pro Wrestling. Este año también estuvo luchando en WrestlePro o America’s Academy of Pro Wrestling.
