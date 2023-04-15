NSW Battlezone | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, ROH) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento NSW Battlezone de la compañía New South Wrestling realizado el 14 de abril en el New South Event Center en Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, Estados Unidos.

Lucha individual: Brian Pillman Jr. venció a Matt Vine

Lucha individual: Arie Alexander venció a Reese Ramone por descalificación

Lucha individual: Berto venció a Andrew Reed

Campeonato Nice Guy Andy Podcast : Adrian Alexander (c) venció a Matt Atreya

: Adrian Alexander (c) venció a Matt Atreya Lucha individual: Corey Calhoun venció a Dewayne Davis

Lucha individual: Troy Parker venció a Matt Atreya

Campeonato de Parejas New South Upstart : The Box Office Blonds (Adam Swayze y Rex) (c) vencieron a Misery & Xodiak The Mystic

: The Box Office Blonds (Adam Swayze y Rex) (c) vencieron a Misery & Xodiak The Mystic Lucha individual: Garrisaon Creed venció a Marty Clay

Campeonato de Peso Completo New South : Jordan Kage (c) venció a Omega

: Jordan Kage (c) venció a Omega Campeonato de Parejas New South: Colorblind (Kris Krow y Shawn Hoodrich) (c) vencieron a Carson Drake y Oliver Gunner

Entre quienes participaron en este evento, el luchador más destacado es sin duda Brian Pillman Jr., quien a sus 29 años se está haciendo un nombre en la lucha libre profesional, trabajando tanto en el circuito independiente como en AEW, donde todavía no tiene mucha relevancia.

