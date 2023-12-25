NJPW lanza primera mercancía de Bryan Danielson

El día 4 de enero, NJPW realizará Wrestle Kingdom 18 en el Tokyo Dome de Tokio, Japón. La empresa nipona siempre reserva un cartel espectacular para su evento más grande del año y entre los fantásticos combates que presentará esta nueva edición uno de los más destacados es el Bryan Danielson contra Kazuchika Okada, que será una revancha de Forbidden Door 2023. No hace mucho, The Rainmaker lanzaba esta amenaza a The American Dragon:
«Para mí, no hay mayor humillación que perder. Perdí en la carretera, así que quiero ganar en casa la próxima vez. Creo que esta será una batalla que llevará a New Japan Pro-Wrestling de nuevo al mundo.»
► Bryan Danielson, en la tienda de NJPW
Y con motivo de su regreso casi 20 años después -Danielson no lucha en esta organización desde el 30 de noviembre de 2004 cuando se unió a Jamie Noble contra CTU (Jushin Thunder Liger & Minoru Tanaka) en Batthe Final; el luchador estadounidense volvería al país con NOAH y con WWE- New Japan Pro-Wrestling ha lanzado su primera mercancía oficial, como vemos en su sitio web. Por un precio de $34.99 se puede adquirir esta camiseta:
El cartel de Wrestle Kingdom 18 hasta ahora luce así:
Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada
CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PESO COMPLETO IWGP
SANADA (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito
CAMPEONATO DE ESTADOS UNIDOS IWGP
Will Ospreay (c) vs. Jon Moxley vs. David Finlay
CAMPEONATO DE PESO ABIERTO NEVER
Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Tama Tonga
CAMPEONATO DE PESO COMPLETO JUNIOR IWGP
Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. El Desperado
CAMPEONATO DE PESO COMPLETO JUNIOR DE PAREJAS IWGP
BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors) vs. Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP)
CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL TELEVISIVO NJPW
Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
CAMPEONATO DE PAREJAS IWGP y CAMPEONATO DE PAREJAS DE PESO ABIERTO STRONG
Bishamon (Hirooki Goto y Yoshi-Hashi) (IWGP) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (Hikuleo y El Phantasmo)
Shota Umino y Kaito Kiyomiya vs. House of Torture (Evil y Ren Narita)
Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura
Lucha New Japan Ranbo para determinar al retador al Campeonato Provisional KOPW 2024 en New Year Dashh!!
The full card is SET for Wrestle Kingdom 18!
We welcome you to the biggest and best in professional wrestling January 4 in the Tokyo Dome!
