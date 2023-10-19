NJPW: Cartel completo Fighting Spirit Unleashed

Conforme se acerca la fecha para la celebración del magno evento «Fighting Spirit Unleashed», New Japan Pro Wrestling completó el cartel, incluyendo dos luchas que se presentarán en el Kickoff.

► Cartel «Fighting Spirit Unleashed»

Serán dos duelos los que se ofrecerán en el Kickoff. El primero de ellos es un duelo de tercias que contará con Danny Limelight, Royce Isaacs y Jorel Nelson enfrentándose a Baliyan Akki, Titus Alexander y Jakob Austin Young.

A continuación, Matt Vandagriff sostendrá un duelo individual contra Buck Skynyr.

Un día antes de «Fighting Spirit Unleashed» habrá una conferencia de prensa a donde se espera la presencia de Tama Tonga, Shingo Takagi, Eddie Kingston, HENARE, Giulia, HYAN, Lance Archer, Alex Zayne, Hikuleo y El Phantasmo.

El cartel va así:

NJPW «FIGHTING SPIRIT UNLEASHED», 28.10.2023

Sam’s Town Live, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

0. Danny Limelight, Royce Isaacs y Jorel Nelson vs. Baliyan Akki, Titus Alexander y Jakob Austin Young

0. Matt Vandagriff vs. Buck Skynyr.

1. Lluvia y Johnnie Robbie vs. Stephanie Vaquer y Zeuxis

2. Tom Lawlor vs. Gabe Kidd

3. STRONG Openweight Title Contendership, 4 Way Match: Satoshi Kojima vs. Fred Rosser vs. Jeff Cobb vs. Alex Coughlin

4. STRONG Openweight Tag Team Title: El Phantasmo y& Hikuleo (c) vs. Lance Archer y Alex Zayne

– Special Tag Match: SANADA y Yuya Uemura vs. Tetsuya Naito y Hiromu Takahashi

– STRONG Women’s Title: Giulia (c) vs. Hyan

– STRONG Openweight Title: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. HENARE

– Atlantis 40th Anniversary Match in the USA: Atlantis , Hiroshi Tanahashi, Mistico y Atlantis Jr. vs. Rocky Romero, Soberano Jr. , Tiger Mask y Adrian Quest