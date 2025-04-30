NJPW: Calendario «Best of the Super Jr. 32»

Tras revelarse el nombre del último competidor del torneo «Best of the Super Jr. 32«, New Japan Pro Wrestling informó sobre el calendario de encuentros de esta competencia.

► «Best of the Super Jr. 32» – Grupos

El torneo dará inicio el 10 de mayo en Chiba y concluirá el 01 de junio en el Ota City General Gymnasium con trece jornadas de competencia. En esta edición participan 20 gladiadores.

Recordando el acomodo de Grupos

Grupo A:
– Ninja Mack
– Dragon Dia
– Kosei Fujita
– Clark Connors
– Hiromu Takahashi
– Robbie X
– KUSHIDA
– Francesco Akira
– Master Wato
– Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Grupo B:
– Ryusuke Taguchi
– Kevin Knight
– El Desperado
– Robbie Eagles
– YOH
– Taiji Ishimori
– Titan
– Nick Wayne
– MAO
– SHO

► «Best of the Super Jr. 32» – Calendario de encuentros

NJPW, 10.05.2025
YohaS Arena (Chiba Park General Gymnasium)

– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: KUSHIDA vs. Hiromu Takahashi
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Dragon Dia vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Kosei Fujita vs. Francesco Akira
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: El Desperado vs. Titan
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Nick Wayne vs. SHO

NJPW, 11.05.2025
Iwanuma City General Gymnasium (Big Arena)

– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Ninja Mack vs. Robbie X
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Master Wato vs. Clark Connors
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Kevin Knight vs. MAO
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: YOH vs. Robbie Eagles
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Taiji Ishimori

NJPW, 14.05.2025
Tokyo Korakuen Hall

– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Ninja Mack vs. Francesco Akira
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: KUSHIDA vs. Robbie X
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Kosei Fujita
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Clark Connors vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Master Wato vs. Dragon Dia
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: El Desperado vs. Nick Wayne
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Titan
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Kevin Knight vs. Robbie Eagles
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: MAO vs. Taiji Ishimori
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: YOH vs. SHO

NJPW, 15.05.2025
Tokyo Korakuen Hall

– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Dragon Dia vs. Clark Connors
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: KUSHIDA vs. Ninja Mack
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Francesco Akira
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Robbie X vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Master Wato vs. Kosei Fujita
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: El Desperado vs. Taiji Ishimori
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Ryusuke Taguchi vs. SHO
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: YOH vs. Kevin Knight
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Robbie Eagles vs. Nick Wayne
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Titan vs. MAO

NJPW, 17.05.2025
Yoyogi National Stadium Gymnasium #2

– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Master Watovs Ninja Mack
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Francesco Akira vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Dragon Dia
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Clark Connors vs. Robbie X
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: KUSHIDA vs. Kosei Fujita
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Ryusuke Taguchi vs. YOH
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Robbie Eagles vs. SHO
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: El Desperado vs. MAO
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Titan vs. Taiji Ishimori
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Kevin Knight vs. Nick Wayne

NJPW, 18.05.2025
Esforta Arena Hachioji

– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Ninja Mack vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Kosei Fujita vs. Robbie X
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Clark Connors
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: KUSHIDA vs. Dragon Dia
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Master Wato vs. Francesco Akira
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Nick Wayne
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Kevin Knight vs. Titan
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: El Desperado vs. SHO
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: YOH vs. MAO
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Robbie Eagles vs. Taiji Ishimori

NJPW, 20.05.2025
G Messe Gunma

– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Master Wato vs. Robbie X
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Ninja Mack vs. Hiromu Takahashi
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Kosei Fujita vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: KUSHIDA vs. Clark Connors
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Francesco Akira vs. Dragon Dia

NJPW, 22.05.2025
Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium #2 (Osaka Edion Arena #2)

– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Ryusuke Taguchi vs. MAO
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Kevin Knight vs. SHO
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: El Desperado vs. YOH
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Titan vs. Robbie Eagles
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Nick Wayne vs. Taiji Ishimori

NJPW, 24.05.2025
Arcrea Himeji

– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Ninja Mack vs. Clark Connors
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: KUSHIDA vs. Master Wato
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Francesco Akira vs. Robbie X
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Kosei Fujita vs. Dragon Dia
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Titan vs. SHO
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: YOH vs. Nick Wayne
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: El Desperado vs. Ryusuke Taguchi
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Robbie Eagles vs. MAO
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Kevin Knight vs. Taiji Ishimori

NJPW, 25.05.2025
Port Messe Nagoya Exhibition Hall #2

– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Francesco Akira vs. Clark Connors
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Master Wato vs. Hiromu Takahashi
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: KUSHIDA vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Dragon Dia vs. Robbie X
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Ninja Mack vs. Kosei Fujita
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Robbie Eagles
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: YOH vs. Titan
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: El Desperado vs. Kevin Knight
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: MAO vs. Nick Wayne
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Taiji Ishimori vs. SHO

NJPW, 27.05.2025
Kira Messe Numazu

– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Ninja Mack vs. Dragon Dia
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Kosei Fujita vs. Clark Connors
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Robbie X
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: KUSHIDA vs. Francesco Akira
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Master Wato vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

NJPW, 29.05.2025
Region Plaza Joetsu

– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Kevin Knight
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: El Desperado vs. Robbie Eagles
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: YOH vs. Taiji Ishimori
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Titan vs. Nick Wayne
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: MAO vs. SHO

NJPW, 01.06.2025
Ota City General Gymnasium

– Best of the Super Jr. – Final:

