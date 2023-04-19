Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento New South: Southern Hostility de la compañía New South Pro Wrestling celebrado el 15 de abril de 2023 en Singin’ River Brewing Company en Florence, Alabama, Estados Unidos.
> New South: Southern Hostility
- Preshow Scramble: Brennan Cole venció a Rodney Rockchild, Damon Stryker, Ash Bennett, Dante Darko y Travis 3000
- Rita Raccoon venció a Ken Dang
- Campeonato de Parejas New South: Akuto Death Society (Chris Crunk y Kevin Ryan) vencieron a Best of Both Worlds (Kent Havoc y I Am Sam: con Grease Monkey) para retener el título
- El ganador del H.O.S.S. 2023 Hunter Drake venció a Kylie Alexa
- Serie al mejor de siete: Brandon Williams venció a Tyler Franks
- Rolando Perez venció a Saraya Saber
- Lucha por la contención al Campeonato New South: Dillon McQueen venció a Brogan Finlay
- Campeonato de Parejas New South: Akuto Death Society (Chris Crunk y Kevin Ryan) vencieron a B.D.S.M. (Big Dave & Positive Lee) para retener de nuevo el título
- Dr. Tibadow venció a Bubba Boudroux
- Lucha por la contención al Campeonato New South: The Carnies (Kerry Awful y Nick Iggy) vs. Triple 9s (Hunter Drake y Brayden Toon) vs. ADS: Hard Targets (Donnie Primetime y Stunt Marshall) vs. The Helm (Walker XIII y Zac Johnson) terminó en empate tras un doble toque de espaldas, con Triple 9s y The Carnies siendo declarados ambos contendientes
Cabe mencionarse que esta no es la primera vez que traemos a esta empresa a Súper Luchas:
Y de la misma manera que ya conocemos una próxima lucha que la misma realizará en su siguiente evento:
