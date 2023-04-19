Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento New South: Southern Hostility de la compañía New South Pro Wrestling celebrado el 15 de abril de 2023 en Singin’ River Brewing Company en Florence, Alabama, Estados Unidos.

FRONT ROW IS SOLD OUT for April 15th's SOUTHERN HOSTILITY from the SINGIN RIVER BREWERY in Florence,AL! Features: @Brogan_finlay V @DillonMcQueen @hookandstretch V @ab_tfranks 2 @TheCarniesTN @the_hunterdrake @kyliealexxa @Rolando_Pro98 And more! pic.twitter.com/2BLXevedGQ

@Positive_Lee doing the damn thing @NewSouth_PW Love to see it! #SouthernHostility 🪧🖤🧡 pic.twitter.com/1PWfjn3JQV

Me and these kids are losing our minds over Zaddy! @DillonMcQueen 💖 @Brogan_finlay @NewSouth_PW #SouthernHostility 🪧🖤🧡 pic.twitter.com/3BYsGbPSvO

@chriscrunk and @kevinryanBDED showing @Kent_Fn_Havoc and @Your_Fav_Sam who the Best in the South is tonight at #SouthernHostility @NewSouth_PW 🪧🖤🧡 ADS! pic.twitter.com/qzun980Yyu

Cabe mencionarse que esta no es la primera vez que traemos a esta empresa a Súper Luchas:

Y de la misma manera que ya conocemos una próxima lucha que la misma realizará en su siguiente evento:

As announced at the conclusion of #SouthernHostility, the New South tag team championships will be on the line in a Triple Threat match in Heflin, AL at Tiger Field!

Tickets are available now, come see us on the football field! pic.twitter.com/96Jnq5elZN

