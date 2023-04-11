NCL.35: The NCL Cup | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWROH) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento NCL.35: The NCL Cup de la compañía NORTH Wrestling NCL realizado el 8 de abril en el Anarchy Brew Co en Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

> NCL.35: The NCL Cup

Como siempre, primero vamos con los resultados de las luchas y después con las imágenes del show. Como curiosidad, The Knights son dos de los hermanos de Saraya, la luchadora de AEW. Muchos ven a Ricky Knight Jr. como una futura estrella de la lucha libre profesional. Mientras tanto, Zak Zodiac lleva algún tiempo más en el negocio y ha intentado firmar con alguna organización de renombre, como la WWE, sin suerte hasta ahora. De todas maneras, ambos siguen desarrollando sus carreras en el circuito independiente del Reino Unido.

  • NCL Cup Primera Ronda: Rhio venció a Kid Lykos II
  • NCL Cup Primera Ronda: Jack Bandicoot venció a Jet Martial
  • NCL Cup Primera Ronda: Lizzy Evo venció a Jake Silver
  • NCL Cup Primera Ronda: Will Kroos venció a Luke Jacobs
  • Campeonato de Parejas NORTH: Boisterous Behaviour (Leon Slater y Man Like Dereiss) vencieron a The Knights (Ricky Knight Jr y Zak Zodiac)
  • NCL Cup Semifinal: Jack Bandicoot venció a Will Kroos
  • NCL Cup Semifinal: Rhio venció a Lizzy Evo
  • Campeonato Ultraviolento NORTH: Clint Margera venció a Rory Coyle para ganar el título
  • NCL Cup Final: Rhio venció a Jack Bandicoot

