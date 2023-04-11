NCL.35: The NCL Cup | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, ROH) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento NCL.35: The NCL Cup de la compañía NORTH Wrestling NCL realizado el 8 de abril en el Anarchy Brew Co en Newcastle-upon-Tyne.
Happy @NORTH_NCL day everyone!
Watching live wrestling is just the best ❤️ pic.twitter.com/86eOcPaqSK
— Wrestling Jebus (@WrestlingJebus) April 8, 2023
> NCL.35: The NCL Cup
Como siempre, primero vamos con los resultados de las luchas y después con las imágenes del show. Como curiosidad, The Knights son dos de los hermanos de Saraya, la luchadora de AEW. Muchos ven a Ricky Knight Jr. como una futura estrella de la lucha libre profesional. Mientras tanto, Zak Zodiac lleva algún tiempo más en el negocio y ha intentado firmar con alguna organización de renombre, como la WWE, sin suerte hasta ahora. De todas maneras, ambos siguen desarrollando sus carreras en el circuito independiente del Reino Unido.
- NCL Cup Primera Ronda: Rhio venció a Kid Lykos II
- NCL Cup Primera Ronda: Jack Bandicoot venció a Jet Martial
- NCL Cup Primera Ronda: Lizzy Evo venció a Jake Silver
- NCL Cup Primera Ronda: Will Kroos venció a Luke Jacobs
- Campeonato de Parejas NORTH: Boisterous Behaviour (Leon Slater y Man Like Dereiss) vencieron a The Knights (Ricky Knight Jr y Zak Zodiac)
- NCL Cup Semifinal: Jack Bandicoot venció a Will Kroos
- NCL Cup Semifinal: Rhio venció a Lizzy Evo
- Campeonato Ultraviolento NORTH: Clint Margera venció a Rory Coyle para ganar el título
- NCL Cup Final: Rhio venció a Jack Bandicoot
If I had a quid for every time a #DirtyDancing Lift attempt failed at @NORTH_NCL, I'd have two quid. It's not a lot, but it's surprising it's happened twice. pic.twitter.com/n7CJnxfVOh
— Simon Nyne (@Simon_Nyne) April 8, 2023
It may have taken me over 3 years but I'm finally back at @NORTH_NCL 😄
Such a lovely venue! pic.twitter.com/cZdmF3HogR
— Kirsty 💫 (@xKirsty_Jaynex) April 8, 2023
What an amazing day in Newcastle!
To @Cultaholic, @NORTH_NCL, @Z_ListerLukey, @infizzle37 and their lovely wife, @thesamdriver and of course the man himself @TomCampbell…thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Cheers! #AnAmericanProfessorInEngland pic.twitter.com/UKBMgdp7c5
— The Professor Nick Harrison (@mrprofessor318) April 8, 2023
THE FIRST EVER NCL CUP WINNER
RHIO!
What a night, all 8 competitors stock have risen after an incredible one-night tournament. You won’t want to miss this on FITE+ soon. pic.twitter.com/OnDvWebsxZ
— NORTH Wrestling NCL (@NORTH_NCL) April 8, 2023
A worthy winner of the NCL Cup. pic.twitter.com/aNv3OdPgO9
— Pop The Crowd (@PopTheCrowdUK) April 8, 2023
Had a bloody fantastic time at @NORTH_NCL tonight. Such a great show from start to finish, absolutely wonderful performers and I can't wait to attend my next one. Seriously if you are in the area and get the chance, go alone to it because it's brilliant. pic.twitter.com/30vgAZ3AiF
— James Moorehead (@JLSoryu) April 8, 2023
@Saraya your boys are going down a treat at @NORTH_NCL in Newcastle pic.twitter.com/hvpdr2P3Vw
— #Bentley (@ibentley03) April 8, 2023
@NORTH_NCL
@bandicoot_jack @Rhio2020
🥰 pic.twitter.com/0cyE56hJom
— smendz (@smendz1) April 9, 2023
We didn’t just see the crowning of our first ever NCL Cup winner last night.
We saw the culmination of a bloody feud; the first ever deathmatch at NORTH.
Clint Margera walked out the new Ultraviolent Champion.
Who will be the first to step up against the King of Deathmatch? pic.twitter.com/2RGD0Ay2Da
— NORTH Wrestling NCL (@NORTH_NCL) April 9, 2023
@NORTH_NCL great night as always. @rorywrestler pic.twitter.com/tAswhosWoX
— Chris Sull (@chrissull_) April 9, 2023
