Aunque ya apareció en el PPV AEW Double Or Nothing 2020, Mike Tyson debutará en AEW Dynamite, el programa semanal de los miércoles de AEW, y la especulación acerca de qué hará, de si entrará al ring o no, pues anda en una excelente forma física, ya empieza a tomar fuerza. AEW hizo el anuncio oficial a través de su cuenta de Twitter.

Fresh off his appearance at AEW’s Double or Nothing Pay Per View, Iron @MikeTyson will make his #AEWDynamite debut LIVE THIS WED, May 27th at 8/7c on TNT!



Re-Live all the action and excitement from #DoubleOrNothing now on demand from all major providers, @FiteTV & @brlive pic.twitter.com/p8WkpNfWG9