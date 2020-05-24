Aunque ya apareció en el PPV AEW Double Or Nothing 2020, Mike Tyson debutará en AEW Dynamite, el programa semanal de los miércoles de AEW, y la especulación acerca de qué hará, de si entrará al ring o no, pues anda en una excelente forma física, ya empieza a tomar fuerza. AEW hizo el anuncio oficial a través de su cuenta de Twitter.
► Mike Tyson debutará en AEW Dynamite
Fresh off his appearance at AEW’s Double or Nothing Pay Per View, Iron @MikeTyson will make his #AEWDynamite debut LIVE THIS WED, May 27th at 8/7c on TNT!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020
Re-Live all the action and excitement from #DoubleOrNothing now on demand from all major providers, @FiteTV & @brlive pic.twitter.com/p8WkpNfWG9
"Recién salido de su aparición en el PPV AEW Double Or Nothing 2020, ¡Iron Mike Tyson hará su debut en AEW Dynamite EN VIVO ESTE MIÉRCOLES, 27 de mayo, a las 8 pm / 7 centro en TNT!"
Iron Mike is looking absolutely shredded at 53 years old 💪— ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 25, 2020
(via @HenryCejudo | h/t @espnmma) pic.twitter.com/qfRwivR6xL
Recordemos que Tyson evitó que, una vez expulsado del combate, Jake "The Snake" Roberts se devolviera a ayudarle con su serpiente a Lance Archer en su lucha contra Cody por el Campeonato TNT.
.@miketyson has seen enough!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020
Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/M26AzLAVFR
¿Será acaso una forma de zanjar la polémica que se dio entre los fans porque el director lo captó bostezando antes de empezar a actuar con efervescencia? Bueno, da igual, de cualquier manera más fans verán el show y fans de la lucha libre estarán pendientes del futuro regreso al ring de Iron Mike Tyson.
