Mike Tyson debutará en AEW Dynamite este miércoles, ¿entrará al ring?

Aunque ya apareció en el PPV AEW Double Or Nothing 2020, Mike Tyson debutará en AEW Dynamite, el programa semanal de los miércoles de AEW, y la especulación acerca de qué hará, de si entrará al ring o no, pues anda en una excelente forma física, ya empieza a tomar fuerza. AEW hizo el anuncio oficial a través de su cuenta de Twitter.

"Recién salido de su aparición en el PPV AEW Double Or Nothing 2020, ¡Iron Mike Tyson hará su debut en AEW Dynamite EN VIVO ESTE MIÉRCOLES, 27 de mayo, a las 8 pm / 7 centro en TNT!"

Recordemos que Tyson evitó que, una vez expulsado del combate, Jake "The Snake" Roberts se devolviera a ayudarle con su serpiente a Lance Archer en su lucha contra Cody por el Campeonato TNT.

¿Será acaso una forma de zanjar la polémica que se dio entre los fans porque el director lo captó bostezando antes de empezar a actuar con efervescencia? Bueno, da igual, de cualquier manera más fans verán el show y fans de la lucha libre estarán pendientes del futuro regreso al ring de Iron Mike Tyson.

