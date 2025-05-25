Mike Santana, ¿sorpresa de TNA en WWE NXT Battleground 2025?

Santana

Si dejamos a un lado los análisis fuera del «kayfabe», como tal, el «crossover» WWE+TNA está siendo brillante. En este contexto, cada show que presentan NXT y la promotora de Anthem Sports & Entertainment deja abierta la puerta a una sorpresa, y hoy, Battleground 2025 no resulta una excepción.

He aquí lo que publica Fightful a escasas horas de iniciarse el evento.

«La estrella de TNA Mike Santana fue vista en el lugar donde se celebra esta noche WWE NXT Battleground. No se dieron más detalles en cuanto a por qué estaba allí». 

Santana nunca ha escondido su deseo de triunfar en WWE, y la alianza entre el gigante estadounidense y TNA podría servirle como particular «tryout». Una posible aparición en Battleground sería lógica, considerando que Santana se ha posicionado como aspirante al Campeonato Mundial TNA que porta Joe Hendry y además tuvo un breve careo con Trick Williams semanas atrás en iMPACT! Recordemos, Hendry defenderá dicho oro ante Williams en Battleground.

► Cartel de Battleground

Seguidamente, les recuerdo el menú que presenta WWE NXT Battleground 2025, a celebrarse desde el Yuengling Center en Tampa (Florida, EEUU), evento cuya cobertura podrán seguir vía SUPERLUCHAS.

 

 

Rafael Indi rafaelinaresindiano@gmail.com | @rafael_indi

