Mike Santana, ¿sorpresa de TNA en WWE NXT Battleground 2025?

Si dejamos a un lado los análisis fuera del «kayfabe», como tal, el «crossover» WWE+TNA está siendo brillante. En este contexto, cada show que presentan NXT y la promotora de Anthem Sports & Entertainment deja abierta la puerta a una sorpresa, y hoy, Battleground 2025 no resulta una excepción.

He aquí lo que publica Fightful a escasas horas de iniciarse el evento.

Santana nunca ha escondido su deseo de triunfar en WWE, y la alianza entre el gigante estadounidense y TNA podría servirle como particular «tryout». Una posible aparición en Battleground sería lógica, considerando que Santana se ha posicionado como aspirante al Campeonato Mundial TNA que porta Joe Hendry y además tuvo un breve careo con Trick Williams semanas atrás en iMPACT! Recordemos, Hendry defenderá dicho oro ante Williams en Battleground.

Seguidamente, les recuerdo el menú que presenta WWE NXT Battleground 2025, a celebrarse desde el Yuengling Center en Tampa (Florida, EEUU), evento cuya cobertura podrán seguir vía SUPERLUCHAS.

Who will be the face of TNA?

Let The Phenomenal @AJStylesOrg get you ready for the history-making @ThisIsTNA World Championship Match between @joehendry and @_trickwilliams TONIGHT at #WWEBattleground!

WWE Battleground streams at 8ET/5PT exclusively on @peacock in the U.S.… pic.twitter.com/eDUHzJ7TJU

— WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025