Michael Chandler traza lo que sigue después de Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler tiene grandes planes si logra superar a Conor McGregor. Se espera que Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) le dé la bienvenida a McGregor nuevamente al octágono, potencialmente el 29 de junio durante la Semana Internacional de Pelea de UFC.

El ex retador al título no ha competido desde una derrota por sumisión ante Dustin Poirier en noviembre de 2022, pero ha sido paciente en su búsqueda de pelear contra McGregor.

Chandler recurrió a «X», anteriormente conocido como Twitter, para responder algunas preguntas de los fanáticos sobre McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), qué sigue y más.

Zero part of me…the time off has been fruitful and needed — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 4, 2024

Cero parte de mí… el tiempo libre ha sido fructífero y necesario.

I haven’t wasted one minute — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 4, 2024

No he perdido ni un minuto

2nd round ko https://t.co/zRYYG0g6LS — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 4, 2024

Nocaut en el 2do round.

I can do both and both lead to a ko — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 4, 2024

Puedo hacer ambas cosas y ambas conducen a un ko.

I’d love a crack at Islam or whoever has belt, or gaethje or whoever has bmf belt — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 4, 2024

Me encantaría pelear con Islam o quien tenga cinturón, o Gaethje o quien tenga cinturón BMF.

I would love to…have to earn that fight — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 4, 2024

Me encantaría… tener que ganarme esa pelea.

Poitier and Ferguson both turned me down in my debut fight — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 4, 2024

Poitier y Ferguson me rechazaron en mi pelea debut