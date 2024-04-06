Michael Chandler traza lo que sigue después de Conor McGregor

por
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler tiene grandes planes si logra superar a Conor McGregor. Se espera que Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) le dé la bienvenida a McGregor nuevamente al octágono, potencialmente el 29 de junio durante la Semana Internacional de Pelea de UFC.

El ex retador al título no ha competido desde una derrota por sumisión ante Dustin Poirier en noviembre de 2022, pero ha sido paciente en su búsqueda de pelear contra McGregor.

Chandler recurrió a «X», anteriormente conocido como Twitter, para responder algunas preguntas de los fanáticos sobre McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), qué sigue y más.

Cero parte de mí… el tiempo libre ha sido fructífero y necesario.

No he perdido ni un minuto

Nocaut en el 2do round.

Puedo hacer ambas cosas y ambas conducen a un ko.

Me encantaría pelear con Islam o quien tenga cinturón, o Gaethje o quien tenga cinturón BMF.

Me encantaría… tener que ganarme esa pelea.

Poitier y Ferguson me rechazaron en mi pelea debut

LA LUCHA SIGUE...
Suscríbete para recibir un resumen diario de las últimas noticias.
icon
Al suscribirte confirmas estar de acuerdo con nuestra política de privacidad

Archivo de artículos